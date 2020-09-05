Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

September 5, 2020 10:38 pm
 
New York Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 30 6 6 6
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 Sisco dh 3 0 0 0
Torres ss 3 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0
Frazier rf 4 1 2 1 Severino c 3 1 0 0
Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 2
Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 2
Higashioka c 4 0 2 0 Valaika 1b 3 0 0 0
Estrada 3b 4 0 1 0 Stewart rf 3 2 2 2
Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 Velazquez cf 0 0 0 0
LeMahieu ph 1 0 0 0 Williams cf-rf 3 0 0 0
New York 000 000 010 1
Baltimore 000 005 10x 6

E_Estrada (1). DP_New York 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Torres (3), Iglesias (13), Ruiz (4). HR_Frazier (5), Stewart 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole L,4-3 6 4 5 1 2 10
Yajure 2 2 1 1 0 2
Baltimore
Akin 5 1-3 3 0 0 4 8
Tate W,1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Fry 2 3 1 1 0 2
Valdez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Tate (Wade), Yajure (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:47.

