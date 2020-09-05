Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|5
|12
|
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.200
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Torres ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Frazier rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.288
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.130
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.162
|Higashioka c
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Estrada 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.194
|Wade 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|a-LeMahieu ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.376
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|2
|12
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Sisco dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.396
|Severino c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.347
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.209
|Valaika 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Stewart rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.105
|Velazquez cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Williams cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|New York
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|005
|10x_6
|6
|0
a-struck out for Wade in the 9th.
E_Estrada (1). LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Torres (3), Iglesias (13), Ruiz (4). HR_Frazier (5), off Fry; Stewart (1), off Cole; Stewart (2), off Yajure. RBIs_Frazier (14), Stewart 2 (2), Mountcastle 2 (10), Ruiz 2 (21).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Estrada, Higashioka, Torres, Voit 2); Baltimore 2 (Severino, Valaika). RISP_New York 0 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_Andújar. LIDP_Iglesias.
DP_New York 1 (Hicks, Torres, Hicks).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, L, 4-3
|6
|
|4
|5
|1
|2
|10
|101
|3.63
|Yajure
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|1.80
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Akin
|5
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|8
|91
|2.08
|Tate, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.45
|Fry
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|32
|2.12
|Valdez
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0, Fry 2-0, Valdez 2-0. HBP_Tate (Wade), Yajure (Sisco).
Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.
T_2:47.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.