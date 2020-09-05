Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 5 12 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .200 Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .276 Torres ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .235 Frazier rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .288 Sánchez dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .130 Andújar lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .162 Higashioka c 4 0 2 0 0 1 .238 Estrada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .194 Wade 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .164 a-LeMahieu ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .376

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 6 6 2 12 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .320 Sisco dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .235 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .396 Severino c 3 1 0 0 1 2 .308 Mountcastle lf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .347 Ruiz 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .209 Valaika 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .275 Stewart rf 3 2 2 2 0 1 .105 Velazquez cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .170 Williams cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143

New York 000 000 010_1 6 1 Baltimore 000 005 10x_6 6 0

a-struck out for Wade in the 9th.

E_Estrada (1). LOB_New York 10, Baltimore 3. 2B_Torres (3), Iglesias (13), Ruiz (4). HR_Frazier (5), off Fry; Stewart (1), off Cole; Stewart (2), off Yajure. RBIs_Frazier (14), Stewart 2 (2), Mountcastle 2 (10), Ruiz 2 (21).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Estrada, Higashioka, Torres, Voit 2); Baltimore 2 (Severino, Valaika). RISP_New York 0 for 9; Baltimore 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_Andújar. LIDP_Iglesias.

DP_New York 1 (Hicks, Torres, Hicks).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, L, 4-3 6 4 5 1 2 10 101 3.63 Yajure 2 2 1 1 0 2 35 1.80

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Akin 5 1-3 3 0 0 4 8 91 2.08 Tate, W, 1-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 2.45 Fry 2 3 1 1 0 2 32 2.12 Valdez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Tate 1-0, Fry 2-0, Valdez 2-0. HBP_Tate (Wade), Yajure (Sisco).

Umpires_Home, Jose Navas; First, CB Bucknor; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, John Tumpane.

T_2:47.

