Baltimore hosts Atlanta, looks to build on Lopez’s strong showing

September 15, 2020 3:06 am
 
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (28-20, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (21-26, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Atlanta: Huascar Ynoa (0-0, 6.75 ERA) Baltimore: Thomas Eshelman (3-0, 3.96 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jorge Lopez. Lopez pitched seven innings, surrendering one run on five hits with three strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Orioles are 11-15 in home games. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the MLB. Jose Iglesias leads the team with an average of .370.

The Braves are 13-12 on the road. Atlanta has hit 83 home runs this season, second in the league. Marcell Ozuna leads the club with 14, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hanser Alberto leads the Orioles with 52 hits and has 15 RBIs.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 44 RBIs and is batting .345.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (left knee).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

