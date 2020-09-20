Listen Live Sports

Baltimore takes 4-game skid into matchup with Tampa Bay

September 20, 2020 2:27 am
 
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (35-18, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (22-31, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tampa Bay: Ryan Yarbrough (1-3, 3.97 ERA) Baltimore: John Means (1-3, 5.63 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Orioles are 11-22 against AL East teams. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for eleventh in the American League. Jose Iglesias leads the team with a mark of .377.

The Rays are 27-12 against AL East Division opponents. Tampa Bay’s team on-base percentage of .329 is fourth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the club with an OBP of .368.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .478.

Lowe leads the Rays with 23 extra base hits and is slugging .570.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist), Jose Iglesias: (hand), Chris Davis: (left knee).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (elbow), Cody Reed: (finger), Colin Poche: (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Austin Meadows: (oblique), Yandy Diaz: (hamstring), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

