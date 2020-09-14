Baltimore takes 5-game losing streak into matchup with Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (28-19, first in the NL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (20-26, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the matchup as losers of their last five games.

The Orioles are 10-15 on their home turf. Baltimore has slugged .434, good for fourth in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the club with a .575 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Braves are 13-11 on the road. Atlanta’s team on-base percentage of .342 is second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with an OBP of .439.

TOP PERFORMERS: Renato Nunez ranks second on the Orioles with 11 home runs and is slugging .497.

Marcell Ozuna leads the Braves with 43 RBIs and is batting .318.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist).

Braves: Jeremy Walker: (shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Phil Pfeifer: (elbow), Tommy Milone: (left elbow), Cole Hamels: (left arm), Max Fried: (spine).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

