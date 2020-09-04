Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Yankees

New York Yankees (20-16, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-20, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Friday, 8:35 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Iglesias is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Baltimore readies to play New York.

The Orioles are 8-13 against opponents from the AL East. Baltimore has slugged .442, good for second in the American League. Anthony Santander leads the team with a .591 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

Advertisement

The Yankees are 11-8 against teams from the AL East. New York has a team on-base percentage of .331, good for second in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with a mark of .418.

TOP PERFORMERS: Santander leads the Orioles with 11 home runs and is batting .268.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 13 home runs and is batting .293.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee), Hanser Alberto: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.