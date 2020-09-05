New York Yankees (21-17, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (17-21, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: New York: Gerrit Cole (4-2, 3.91 ERA) Baltimore: Keegan Akin (0-0, 3.52 ERA)

LINE: Yankees 0; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 11-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Orioles are 9-14 against the rest of their division. Baltimore’s team on-base percentage of .327 is fourth in the American League. Pedro Severino leads the team with an OBP of .393.

The Yankees are 12-9 against opponents from the AL East. New York’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the American League. DJ LeMahieu leads the team with an OBP of .414.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander leads the Orioles with 32 RBIs and is batting .261.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 17 extra base hits and is slugging .634.

INJURIES: Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), James Paxton: (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: (undisclosed), Tommy Kahnle: (forearm), Aaron Judge: (calf), Gio Urshela: (elbow), Gleyber Torres: (quad/hamstring), Giancarlo Stanton: (left hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

