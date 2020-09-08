Listen Live Sports

Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Mets

September 8, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (19-21, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Mets (19-23, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Baltimore: John Means (0-3, 8.10 ERA) New York: Michael Wacha (1-2, 7.20 ERA)

LINE: Mets 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore’s Iglesias puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Mets.

The Mets are 10-12 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .276 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Michael Conforto leads the team with an average of .348.

The Orioles are 9-8 on the road. Baltimore ranks sixth in the league in hitting with a .263 batting average, Hanser Alberto leads the club with an average of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conforto leads the Mets with 54 hits and has 26 RBIs.

Rio Ruiz is second on the Orioles with seven home runs and has 21 RBIs.

INJURIES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Corey Oswalt: (bicep), Steven Matz: (shoulder), Franklyn Kilome: (fingernail), Dellin Betances: (right lat), Eduardo Nunez: (knee), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Tomas Nido: (undisclosed).

Orioles: Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Alex Cobb: (undisclosed), Shawn Armstrong: (hip), Anthony Santander: (right oblique), Cedric Mullins: (undisclosed), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Austin Hays: (rib), Renato Nunez: (hamstring), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved.

The Associated Press

