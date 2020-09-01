All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|25
|11
|.694
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-6
|12-5
|13-6
|New York
|19
|14
|.576
|4½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|12-6
|7-8
|Toronto
|18
|15
|.545
|5½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|8-7
|10-8
|Baltimore
|15
|19
|.441
|9
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|6-11
|9-8
|Boston
|12
|23
|.343
|12½
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|6-12
|6-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|22
|13
|.629
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|11-9
|11-4
|Cleveland
|21
|14
|.600
|1
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|9-7
|12-7
|Minnesota
|20
|16
|.556
|2½
|½
|3-7
|L-6
|12-4
|8-12
|Detroit
|16
|16
|.500
|4½
|2½
|7-3
|W-5
|9-10
|7-6
|Kansas City
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|6
|4-6
|W-1
|7-7
|7-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|19
|14
|.576
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|14-5
|5-9
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|6
|7-3
|W-2
|7-8
|8-14
|Texas
|12
|21
|.364
|9½
|7
|2-8
|L-2
|9-10
|3-11
|Los Angeles
|12
|24
|.333
|11
|8½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-11
|5-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|12-4
|8-10
|Miami
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|5-8
|10-7
|Philadelphia
|15
|15
|.500
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|10-9
|5-6
|New York
|15
|20
|.429
|5½
|2½
|4-6
|L-4
|7-10
|8-10
|Washington
|12
|20
|.375
|7
|4
|3-7
|L-3
|4-12
|8-8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|10-8
|10-6
|St. Louis
|13
|13
|.500
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|8-9
|5-4
|Milwaukee
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|1
|5-5
|W-1
|7-9
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|15
|20
|.429
|5½
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|7-10
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|10
|22
|.313
|9
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|5-9
|5-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|26
|10
|.722
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|11-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|22
|15
|.595
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|12-6
|10-9
|Colorado
|17
|18
|.486
|8½
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-11
|9-7
|San Francisco
|17
|19
|.472
|9
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|9-8
|8-11
|Arizona
|14
|21
|.400
|11½
|3½
|1-9
|L-2
|9-9
|5-12
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (López 0-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5
Philadelphia 8, Washington 6
Atlanta 6, Boston 3
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5
San Diego 6, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Holland 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
