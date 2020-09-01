Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 1, 2020
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 25 11 .694 _ _ 8-2 W-6 12-5 13-6
New York 19 14 .576 _ 3-7 L-1 12-6 7-8
Toronto 18 15 .545 1 6-4 L-1 8-7 10-8
Baltimore 15 19 .441 9 3-7 W-1 6-11 9-8
Boston 12 23 .343 12½ 8 5-5 L-1 6-12 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 22 13 .629 _ _ 8-2 W-2 11-9 11-4
Cleveland 21 14 .600 1 _ 5-5 L-2 9-7 12-7
Minnesota 20 16 .556 ½ 3-7 L-6 12-4 8-12
Detroit 16 16 .500 7-3 W-5 9-10 7-6
Kansas City 14 21 .400 8 6 4-6 W-1 7-7 7-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 19 14 .576 _ 6-4 W-2 14-5 5-9
Seattle 15 22 .405 6 7-3 W-2 7-8 8-14
Texas 12 21 .364 7 2-8 L-2 9-10 3-11
Los Angeles 12 24 .333 11 4-6 L-2 7-11 5-13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 20 14 .588 _ _ 6-4 W-2 12-4 8-10
Miami 15 15 .500 3 _ 5-5 W-1 5-8 10-7
Philadelphia 15 15 .500 3 _ 6-4 W-1 10-9 5-6
New York 15 20 .429 4-6 L-4 7-10 8-10
Washington 12 20 .375 7 4 3-7 L-3 4-12 8-8

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 20 14 .588 _ _ 4-6 W-1 10-8 10-6
St. Louis 13 13 .500 3 _ 5-5 W-2 8-9 5-4
Milwaukee 16 18 .471 4 1 5-5 W-1 7-9 9-9
Cincinnati 15 20 .429 4-6 L-2 7-10 8-10
Pittsburgh 10 22 .313 9 6 5-5 L-1 5-9 5-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 26 10 .722 _ _ 8-2 W-2 11-5 15-5
San Diego 22 15 .595 _ 7-3 W-2 12-6 10-9
Colorado 17 18 .486 ½ 4-6 L-2 8-11 9-7
San Francisco 17 19 .472 9 1 7-3 W-2 9-8 8-11
Arizona 14 21 .400 11½ 1-9 L-2 9-9 5-12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 2, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-0) at Kansas City (Junis 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (López 0-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 0-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Seattle (TBD), ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 5

Philadelphia 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5

San Diego 6, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Detroit at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Baltimore (Means 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 2-1) at Miami (Sánchez 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Pittsburgh (Holland 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 3-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Erlin 0-0) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 3-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-3), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

