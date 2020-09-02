All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-1 12-5 14-7 New York 20 15 .571 4½ ½ 4-6 L-1 13-7 7-8 Toronto 19 16 .543 5½ 1½ 6-4 W-1 8-7 11-9 Baltimore 16 20 .444 9 5 4-6 L-1 7-12 9-8 Boston 12 25 .324 13½ 9½ 3-7 L-3 6-14 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Cleveland 23 14 .622 _ _ 6-4 W-2 9-7 14-7 Chicago 22 15 .595 1 _ 6-4 L-2 11-9 11-6 Minnesota 22 16 .579 1½ _ 4-6 W-2 14-4 8-12 Detroit 17 17 .500 4½ 3 7-3 L-1 9-10 8-7 Kansas City 14 23 .378 9 7½ 3-7 L-2 7-9 7-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8 Houston 20 15 .571 2½ ½ 5-5 W-1 15-6 5-9 Seattle 15 22 .405 8½ 6½ 7-3 W-2 7-8 8-14 Texas 13 22 .371 9½ 7½ 3-7 L-1 9-10 4-12 Los Angeles 12 25 .324 11½ 9½ 4-6 L-3 7-12 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 22 14 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-4 12-4 10-10 Philadelphia 17 15 .531 3 _ 8-2 W-3 12-9 5-6 Miami 16 16 .500 4 1 5-5 L-1 6-9 10-7 New York 16 21 .432 6½ 3½ 4-6 W-1 7-10 9-11 Washington 12 22 .353 9 6 2-8 L-5 4-12 8-10

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Chicago 22 14 .611 _ _ 6-4 W-3 10-8 12-6 St. Louis 14 14 .500 4 1 4-6 L-1 8-9 6-5 Milwaukee 17 19 .472 5 2 6-4 W-1 8-10 9-9 Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6½ 3½ 5-5 W-1 8-11 8-10 Pittsburgh 10 24 .294 11 8 3-7 L-3 5-11 5-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 28 10 .737 _ _ 8-2 W-4 13-5 15-5 San Diego 23 15 .605 5 _ 7-3 W-3 12-6 11-9 Colorado 18 19 .486 9½ 1½ 5-5 W-1 9-12 9-7 San Francisco 18 20 .474 10 2 6-4 L-1 9-8 9-12 Arizona 14 23 .378 13½ 5½ 1-9 L-4 9-9 5-14

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Miami 3, Toronto 2

St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 0

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 10, Boston 3

Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3

San Francisco 23, Colorado 5

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

