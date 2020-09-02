All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|12-5
|14-7
|New York
|20
|15
|.571
|4½
|½
|4-6
|L-1
|13-7
|7-8
|Toronto
|19
|16
|.543
|5½
|1½
|6-4
|W-1
|8-7
|11-9
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|7-12
|9-8
|Boston
|12
|25
|.324
|13½
|9½
|3-7
|L-3
|6-14
|6-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-7
|14-7
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|1
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|11-9
|11-6
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|14-4
|8-12
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|9-10
|8-7
|Kansas City
|14
|23
|.378
|9
|7½
|3-7
|L-2
|7-9
|7-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|20
|15
|.571
|2½
|½
|5-5
|W-1
|15-6
|5-9
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|7-8
|8-14
|Texas
|13
|22
|.371
|9½
|7½
|3-7
|L-1
|9-10
|4-12
|Los Angeles
|12
|25
|.324
|11½
|9½
|4-6
|L-3
|7-12
|5-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|12-4
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|17
|15
|.531
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|12-9
|5-6
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|6-9
|10-7
|New York
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|3½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-10
|9-11
|Washington
|12
|22
|.353
|9
|6
|2-8
|L-5
|4-12
|8-10
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|10-8
|12-6
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|4
|1
|4-6
|L-1
|8-9
|6-5
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|5
|2
|6-4
|W-1
|8-10
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-11
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|10
|24
|.294
|11
|8
|3-7
|L-3
|5-11
|5-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|28
|10
|.737
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|13-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|23
|15
|.605
|5
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-6
|11-9
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|9½
|1½
|5-5
|W-1
|9-12
|9-7
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|10
|2
|6-4
|L-1
|9-8
|9-12
|Arizona
|14
|23
|.378
|13½
|5½
|1-9
|L-4
|9-9
|5-14
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Toronto 2
N.Y. Yankees 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 10, Kansas City 1
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Texas 6, Houston 5, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 2, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Texas (Lynn 4-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Walker 3-2) at Boston (Pérez 2-4), 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 3, Toronto 2
St. Louis 16, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 0
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 10, Boston 3
Detroit 12, Milwaukee 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7, 11 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 3
San Francisco 23, Colorado 5
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 1-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.