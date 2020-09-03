Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 3, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 _ _ 8-2 W-1 12-5 14-7
New York 20 16 .556 5 1 4-6 L-2 13-7 7-9
Toronto 20 16 .556 5 1 7-3 W-2 8-7 12-9
Baltimore 16 20 .444 9 5 4-6 L-1 7-12 9-8
Boston 12 26 .316 14 10 3-7 L-4 6-15 6-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 23 14 .622 _ _ 6-4 W-2 9-7 14-7
Chicago 23 15 .605 ½ _ 6-4 W-1 11-9 12-6
Minnesota 22 16 .579 _ 4-6 W-2 14-4 8-12
Detroit 17 17 .500 3 7-3 L-1 9-10 8-7
Kansas City 14 24 .368 8 3-7 L-3 7-10 7-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 _ _ 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 21 15 .583 2 _ 6-4 W-2 16-6 5-9
Seattle 15 22 .405 7-3 W-2 7-8 8-14
Texas 13 23 .361 10 8 3-7 L-2 9-10 4-13
Los Angeles 13 25 .342 11 9 4-6 W-1 8-12 5-13

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 22 14 .611 _ _ 7-3 W-4 12-4 10-10
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 _ 9-1 W-4 13-9 5-6
Miami 16 16 .500 4 5-5 L-1 6-9 10-7
New York 17 21 .447 6 5-5 W-2 8-10 9-11
Washington 12 23 .343 7 1-9 L-6 4-12 8-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 22 15 .595 _ _ 5-5 L-1 10-8 12-7
St. Louis 14 14 .500 4-6 L-1 8-9 6-5
Milwaukee 17 19 .472 6-4 W-1 8-10 9-9
Cincinnati 16 21 .432 6 4 5-5 W-1 8-11 8-10
Pittsburgh 11 24 .314 10 8 4-6 W-1 6-11 5-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 29 10 .744 _ _ 8-2 W-5 14-5 15-5
San Diego 23 16 .590 6 _ 6-4 L-1 12-6 11-10
Colorado 18 19 .486 10 2 5-5 W-1 9-12 9-7
San Francisco 18 20 .474 10½ 6-4 L-1 9-8 9-12
Arizona 14 24 .368 14½ 1-9 L-5 9-9 5-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Advertisement

Toronto 2, Miami 1

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Houston 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DARPA completes key milestone on hypersonic air-breathing weapons program