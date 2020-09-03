All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|12-5
|14-7
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|1
|4-6
|L-2
|13-7
|7-9
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|1
|7-3
|W-2
|8-7
|12-9
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|5
|4-6
|L-1
|7-12
|9-8
|Boston
|12
|26
|.316
|14
|10
|3-7
|L-4
|6-15
|6-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|9-7
|14-7
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|11-9
|12-6
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|1½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|14-4
|8-12
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|3
|7-3
|L-1
|9-10
|8-7
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|.368
|9½
|8
|3-7
|L-3
|7-10
|7-14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|16-6
|5-9
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|7-8
|8-14
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|9-10
|4-13
|Los Angeles
|13
|25
|.342
|11
|9
|4-6
|W-1
|8-12
|5-13
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|12-4
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|_
|9-1
|W-4
|13-9
|5-6
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|6-9
|10-7
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|6
|3½
|5-5
|W-2
|8-10
|9-11
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
|7
|1-9
|L-6
|4-12
|8-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|12-7
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|L-1
|8-9
|6-5
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|8-10
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|6
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|8-11
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
|10
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|6-11
|5-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|29
|10
|.744
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|14-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|6
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|12-6
|11-10
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|10
|2
|5-5
|W-1
|9-12
|9-7
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|10½
|2½
|6-4
|L-1
|9-8
|9-12
|Arizona
|14
|24
|.368
|14½
|6½
|1-9
|L-5
|9-9
|5-15
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0
Houston 2, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Houston 8, Texas 4
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6
Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Mazza 0-1) at Toronto (Stripling 3-1), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
