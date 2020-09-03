Listen Live Sports

...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 3, 2020
 
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 8-2 W-1 12-5 14-7
New York 20 16 .556 4-6 L-2 13-7 7-9
Toronto 20 16 .556 7-3 W-2 8-7 12-9
Baltimore 16 20 .444 4-6 L-1 7-12 9-8
Boston 12 26 .316 3-7 L-4 6-15 6-11

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 23 14 .622 6-4 W-2 9-7 14-7
Chicago 23 15 .605 6-4 W-1 11-9 12-6
Minnesota 22 16 .579 4-6 W-2 14-4 8-12
Detroit 17 17 .500 7-3 L-1 9-10 8-7
Kansas City 14 24 .368 3-7 L-3 7-10 7-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 12 .647 6-4 L-2 13-4 9-8
Houston 21 15 .583 6-4 W-2 16-6 5-9
Seattle 15 22 .405 7-3 W-2 7-8 8-14
Texas 13 23 .361 3-7 L-2 9-10 4-13
Los Angeles 13 25 .342 4-6 W-1 8-12 5-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 22 14 .611 7-3 W-4 12-4 10-10
Philadelphia 18 15 .545 9-1 W-4 13-9 5-6
Miami 16 16 .500 5-5 L-1 6-9 10-7
New York 17 21 .447 5-5 W-2 8-10 9-11
Washington 12 23 .343 1-9 L-6 4-12 8-11

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 22 15 .595 5-5 L-1 10-8 12-7
St. Louis 14 14 .500 4-6 L-1 8-9 6-5
Milwaukee 17 19 .472 6-4 W-1 8-10 9-9
Cincinnati 16 21 .432 5-5 W-1 8-11 8-10
Pittsburgh 11 24 .314 4-6 W-1 6-11 5-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 28 10 .737 8-2 W-4 13-5 15-5
San Diego 23 16 .590 6-4 L-1 12-6 11-10
Colorado 18 19 .486 5-5 W-1 9-12 9-7
San Francisco 18 20 .474 6-4 L-1 9-8 9-12
Arizona 14 23 .378 1-9 L-4 9-9 5-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Houston 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 9, San Francisco 6

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

Philadelphia 3, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

