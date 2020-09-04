Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 4, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 27 12 .692 _ _ 8-2 W-2 13-5 14-7
New York 21 17 .553 2 5-5 L-1 13-7 8-10
Toronto 21 17 .553 2 7-3 L-1 8-8 13-9
Baltimore 17 21 .447 6 3-7 W-1 8-13 9-8
Boston 13 27 .325 14½ 11 3-7 W-1 6-16 7-11

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 24 15 .615 _ _ 7-3 W-2 11-9 13-6
Cleveland 23 15 .605 ½ _ 6-4 L-1 9-8 14-7
Minnesota 24 16 .600 ½ _ 4-6 W-4 15-4 9-12
Detroit 17 19 .472 5 6-4 L-3 9-11 8-8
Kansas City 14 25 .359 10 3-7 L-4 7-11 7-14

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 22 13 .629 _ _ 5-5 L-3 13-5 9-8
Houston 21 16 .568 2 6-4 L-1 16-6 5-10
Seattle 16 22 .421 7 7-3 W-3 8-8 8-14
Los Angeles 14 25 .359 10 5-5 W-2 9-12 5-13
Texas 13 24 .351 10 3-7 L-3 9-10 4-14

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 23 15 .605 _ _ 7-3 L-1 13-5 10-10
Philadelphia 19 15 .559 2 _ 9-1 W-5 13-9 6-6
Miami 16 17 .485 4-6 L-2 6-9 10-8
New York 17 22 .436 4-6 L-1 8-11 9-11
Washington 13 24 .351 2-8 W-1 4-12 9-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 23 15 .605 _ _ 5-5 W-1 11-8 12-7
Milwaukee 18 19 .486 6-4 W-2 8-10 10-9
St. Louis 14 15 .483 4-6 L-2 8-9 6-6
Cincinnati 17 22 .436 5-5 L-1 8-12 9-10
Pittsburgh 12 25 .324 10½ 4-6 W-1 6-12 6-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 30 10 .750 _ _ 8-2 W-6 15-5 15-5
San Diego 24 16 .600 6 _ 6-4 W-1 12-6 12-10
Colorado 18 20 .474 11 3 5-5 L-1 9-12 9-8
San Francisco 18 21 .462 11½ 5-5 L-2 9-9 9-12
Arizona 15 24 .385 14½ 2-8 W-1 9-9 6-15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Houston 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 6, Texas 3

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Bielak 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (Urquidy 0-0), 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Manaea 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 0-0), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-2), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

