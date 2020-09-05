All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|27
|13
|.675
|
|
|8-2
|L-1
|13-6
|14-7
|Toronto
|21
|17
|.553
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|8-8
|13-9
|New York
|21
|18
|.538
|
|
|5-5
|L-2
|13-7
|8-11
|Baltimore
|18
|21
|.462
|
|
|4-6
|W-2
|9-13
|9-8
|Boston
|13
|27
|.325
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|6-16
|7-11
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|25
|15
|.625
|
|
|7-3
|W-3
|11-9
|14-6
|Cleveland
|24
|15
|.615
|
|
|7-3
|W-1
|10-8
|14-7
|Minnesota
|25
|16
|.610
|
|
|5-5
|W-5
|16-4
|9-12
|Detroit
|17
|20
|.459
|
|
|6-4
|L-4
|9-11
|8-9
|Kansas City
|14
|26
|.350
|
|
|2-8
|L-5
|7-12
|7-14
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|23
|13
|.639
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|14-5
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|17
|.553
|
|
|6-4
|L-2
|16-6
|5-11
|Seattle
|16
|22
|.421
|
|
|7-3
|W-3
|8-8
|8-14
|Los Angeles
|15
|25
|.375
|
|
|6-4
|W-3
|10-12
|5-13
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|
|
|3-7
|L-3
|9-10
|4-14
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|23
|15
|.605
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|13-5
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|19
|16
|.543
|
|
|8-2
|L-1
|13-9
|6-7
|Miami
|17
|17
|.500
|
|
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|11-8
|New York
|18
|22
|.450
|
|
|4-6
|W-1
|9-11
|9-11
|Washington
|13
|24
|.351
|
|
|2-8
|W-1
|4-12
|9-12
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|23
|16
|.590
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|11-9
|12-7
|St. Louis
|15
|15
|.500
|
|
|4-6
|W-1
|8-9
|7-6
|Milwaukee
|18
|20
|.474
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|8-10
|10-10
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|8-12
|10-10
|Pittsburgh
|12
|26
|.316
|
|
|3-7
|L-1
|6-13
|6-13
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|30
|10
|.750
|
|
|8-2
|W-6
|15-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|12-6
|12-11
|Colorado
|18
|20
|.474
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|9-12
|9-8
|San Francisco
|18
|21
|.462
|
|
|5-5
|L-2
|9-9
|9-12
|Arizona
|15
|24
|.385
|
|
|2-8
|W-1
|9-9
|6-15
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 6, Texas 3
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:50 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 6, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:42 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.