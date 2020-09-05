All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 27 13 .675 8-2 L-1 13-6 14-7 Toronto 21 17 .553 7-3 L-1 8-8 13-9 New York 21 18 .538 5-5 L-2 13-7 8-11 Baltimore 18 21 .462 4-6 W-2 9-13 9-8 Boston 13 27 .325 3-7 W-1 6-16 7-11

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 25 15 .625 7-3 W-3 11-9 14-6 Cleveland 24 15 .615 7-3 W-1 10-8 14-7 Minnesota 25 16 .610 5-5 W-5 16-4 9-12 Detroit 17 20 .459 6-4 L-4 9-11 8-9 Kansas City 14 26 .350 2-8 L-5 7-12 7-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 23 13 .639 5-5 W-1 14-5 9-8 Houston 21 17 .553 6-4 L-2 16-6 5-11 Seattle 16 22 .421 7-3 W-3 8-8 8-14 Los Angeles 15 25 .375 6-4 W-3 10-12 5-13 Texas 13 24 .351 3-7 L-3 9-10 4-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 23 15 .605 7-3 L-1 13-5 10-10 Philadelphia 19 16 .543 8-2 L-1 13-9 6-7 Miami 17 17 .500 4-6 W-1 6-9 11-8 New York 18 22 .450 4-6 W-1 9-11 9-11 Washington 13 24 .351 2-8 W-1 4-12 9-12

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 23 16 .590 5-5 L-1 11-9 12-7 St. Louis 15 15 .500 4-6 W-1 8-9 7-6 Milwaukee 18 20 .474 5-5 L-1 8-10 10-10 Cincinnati 18 22 .450 5-5 W-1 8-12 10-10 Pittsburgh 12 26 .316 3-7 L-1 6-13 6-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 30 10 .750 8-2 W-6 15-5 15-5 San Diego 24 17 .585 6-4 L-1 12-6 12-11 Colorado 18 20 .474 5-5 L-1 9-12 9-8 San Francisco 18 21 .462 5-5 L-2 9-9 9-12 Arizona 15 24 .385 2-8 W-1 9-9 6-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 6, Texas 3

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:50 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1

Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:42 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.