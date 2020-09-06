All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|13
|.683
|8-2
|W-1
|14-6
|14-7
|Toronto
|22
|18
|.550
|6-4
|W-1
|8-8
|14-10
|New York
|21
|19
|.525
|4-6
|L-3
|13-7
|8-12
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|5-5
|W-3
|10-13
|9-8
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
|4-6
|L-1
|7-17
|7-11
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|7-3
|W-4
|11-9
|15-6
|Cleveland
|25
|15
|.625
|7-3
|W-2
|11-8
|14-7
|Minnesota
|25
|17
|.595
|5-5
|L-1
|16-5
|9-12
|Detroit
|18
|20
|.474
|6-4
|W-1
|9-11
|9-9
|Kansas City
|14
|27
|.341
|2-8
|L-6
|7-13
|7-14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|23
|13
|.639
|5-5
|W-1
|14-5
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|18
|.538
|5-5
|L-3
|16-7
|5-11
|Seattle
|18
|22
|.450
|7-3
|W-5
|10-8
|8-14
|Los Angeles
|16
|25
|.390
|7-3
|W-4
|10-12
|6-13
|Texas
|13
|26
|.333
|2-8
|L-5
|9-10
|4-16
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|16
|.600
|6-4
|W-1
|14-6
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|19
|17
|.528
|7-3
|L-2
|13-9
|6-8
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|3-7
|L-1
|6-9
|11-9
|New York
|19
|22
|.463
|4-6
|W-2
|10-11
|9-11
|Washington
|14
|25
|.359
|2-8
|L-1
|4-12
|10-13
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|23
|17
|.575
|5-5
|L-2
|11-9
|12-8
|St. Louis
|16
|15
|.516
|5-5
|W-2
|9-9
|7-6
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|5-5
|L-2
|8-10
|10-11
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|4-6
|L-1
|8-12
|10-11
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|4-6
|W-1
|7-13
|6-13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|.732
|8-2
|L-1
|15-6
|15-5
|San Diego
|24
|17
|.585
|6-4
|L-1
|12-6
|12-11
|San Francisco
|20
|21
|.488
|5-5
|W-2
|11-9
|9-12
|Colorado
|19
|20
|.487
|5-5
|W-1
|9-12
|10-8
|Arizona
|15
|26
|.366
|2-8
|L-2
|9-9
|6-17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 10, Houston 9, 7 innings, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Boston 9, Toronto 8
Seattle 5, Texas 3
L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 8
Toronto 10, Boston 8
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit (Fulmer 0-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Allard 0-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 3-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-1), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 8, San Diego 4
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 1
Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 2
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 4
St. Louis 5, Chicago Cubs 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Colorado 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (Ureña 0-0) at Atlanta (Anderson 2-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 1-1) at Washington (Scherzer 3-2), 6:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-0) at San Francisco (Gausman 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-1) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
