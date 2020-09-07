All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|14-6
|14-8
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|4½
|2
|6-4
|W-2
|9-8
|14-10
|New York
|21
|20
|.512
|6½
|4
|3-7
|L-4
|13-7
|8-13
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|10-13
|9-8
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
|14
|11½
|4-6
|L-1
|7-17
|7-11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|11-9
|15-6
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|.634
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|12-8
|14-7
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|.605
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|17-5
|9-12
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|7
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|9-11
|9-10
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|12½
|11½
|2-8
|L-7
|7-13
|7-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|24
|14
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-6
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|20
|.512
|4½
|4
|4-6
|L-5
|16-7
|5-13
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|6½
|6
|7-3
|W-6
|11-8
|8-14
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|9
|8½
|7-3
|W-5
|11-12
|6-13
|Texas
|13
|27
|.325
|12
|11½
|2-8
|L-6
|9-10
|4-17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|17
|.585
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|14-7
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|20
|17
|.541
|2
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|13-9
|7-8
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|3½
|1½
|4-6
|W-1
|6-9
|12-9
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|5½
|3½
|4-6
|L-1
|10-12
|9-11
|Washington
|15
|25
|.375
|8½
|6½
|3-7
|W-1
|5-12
|10-13
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|24
|18
|.571
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|12-10
|12-8
|St. Louis
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|9-9
|8-7
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|4½
|3
|5-5
|L-2
|8-10
|10-11
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|5½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|8-12
|10-11
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|9½
|8
|4-6
|W-1
|7-13
|6-13
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-2
|15-7
|15-5
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|5
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|12-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|21
|21
|.500
|9
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|12-9
|9-12
|Colorado
|20
|20
|.500
|9
|1½
|5-5
|W-2
|9-12
|11-8
|Arizona
|15
|27
|.357
|15
|7½
|2-8
|L-3
|9-9
|6-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 8
Toronto 10, Boston 8
Seattle 4, Texas 3
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2
Seattle 8, Texas 4
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6, Houston 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-3) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 6-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Minor 0-5), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings
Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Dobnak 6-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
