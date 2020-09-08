Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 8, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 28 15 .651 6-4 L-2 14-6 14-9
Toronto 24 18 .571 6-4 W-3 10-8 14-10
New York 21 21 .500 2-8 L-5 13-7 8-14
Baltimore 20 21 .488 6-4 W-4 10-13 10-8
Boston 15 29 .341 3-7 W-1 7-17 8-12

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 16 .619 6-4 L-1 11-9 15-7
Cleveland 26 16 .619 6-4 L-1 12-9 14-7
Minnesota 27 18 .600 7-3 L-1 17-5 10-13
Detroit 19 21 .475 5-5 W-1 10-11 9-10
Kansas City 15 28 .349 2-8 W-1 7-13 8-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 25 15 .625 5-5 L-1 15-7 10-8
Houston 22 21 .512 3-7 W-1 16-8 6-13
Seattle 19 23 .452 7-3 L-1 11-8 8-15
Los Angeles 17 26 .395 6-4 L-1 11-12 6-14
Texas 14 27 .341 2-8 W-1 10-10 4-17

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Pega: A new Federal News Network survey examines how over the last six months, the coronavirus pandemic emphatically reminded non-IT people about the value of IT.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 24 18 .571 6-4 L-2 14-8 10-10
Philadelphia 21 18 .538 7-3 L-1 14-10 7-8
Miami 19 18 .514 5-5 W-2 6-9 13-9
New York 19 24 .442 4-6 L-2 10-13 9-11
Washington 16 25 .390 4-6 W-2 6-12 10-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 25 18 .581 6-4 W-2 13-10 12-8
St. Louis 18 17 .514 6-4 W-1 10-10 8-7
Milwaukee 18 22 .450 5-5 L-3 8-10 10-12
Cincinnati 18 24 .429 4-6 L-2 8-12 10-12
Pittsburgh 14 26 .350 5-5 W-2 8-13 6-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 31 12 .721 7-3 W-1 15-7 16-5
San Diego 27 17 .614 7-3 W-3 14-6 13-11
San Francisco 22 21 .512 7-3 W-4 13-9 9-12
Colorado 20 22 .476 4-6 L-2 9-12 11-10
Arizona 15 28 .349 1-9 L-4 9-10 6-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 2

Seattle 8, Texas 4

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Oakland 6, Houston 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1

Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 1, Colorado 0

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2

Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3

Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 8, Atlanta 0

Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0

San Diego 14, Colorado 5

San Francisco 6, Seattle 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-1), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lights illuminate the Pentagon 9/11 memorial