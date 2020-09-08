All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|15
|.651
|
|
|6-4
|L-2
|14-6
|14-9
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|
|
|6-4
|W-3
|10-8
|14-10
|New York
|21
|21
|.500
|
|
|2-8
|L-5
|13-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|21
|.488
|
|
|6-4
|W-4
|10-13
|10-8
|Boston
|15
|29
|.341
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|7-17
|8-12
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|11-9
|15-7
|Cleveland
|26
|16
|.619
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|12-9
|14-7
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|17-5
|10-13
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|10-11
|9-10
|Kansas City
|15
|28
|.349
|
|
|2-8
|W-1
|7-13
|8-15
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|25
|15
|.625
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|15-7
|10-8
|Houston
|22
|21
|.512
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|16-8
|6-13
|Seattle
|19
|23
|.452
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|11-8
|8-15
|Los Angeles
|17
|26
|.395
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|11-12
|6-14
|Texas
|14
|27
|.341
|
|
|2-8
|W-1
|10-10
|4-17
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|24
|18
|.571
|
|
|6-4
|L-2
|14-8
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|21
|18
|.538
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|14-10
|7-8
|Miami
|19
|18
|.514
|
|
|5-5
|W-2
|6-9
|13-9
|New York
|19
|24
|.442
|
|
|4-6
|L-2
|10-13
|9-11
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
|
|
|4-6
|W-2
|6-12
|10-13
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|25
|18
|.581
|
|
|6-4
|W-2
|13-10
|12-8
|St. Louis
|18
|17
|.514
|
|
|6-4
|W-1
|10-10
|8-7
|Milwaukee
|18
|22
|.450
|
|
|5-5
|L-3
|8-10
|10-12
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|
|
|4-6
|L-2
|8-12
|10-12
|Pittsburgh
|14
|26
|.350
|
|
|5-5
|W-2
|8-13
|6-13
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|31
|12
|.721
|
|
|7-3
|W-1
|15-7
|16-5
|San Diego
|27
|17
|.614
|
|
|7-3
|W-3
|14-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|22
|21
|.512
|
|
|7-3
|W-4
|13-9
|9-12
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|
|
|4-6
|L-2
|9-12
|11-10
|Arizona
|15
|28
|.349
|
|
|1-9
|L-4
|9-10
|6-18
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2
Seattle 8, Texas 4
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Oakland 6, Houston 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 4, Houston 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 1
Houston 5, Oakland 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 2-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (García 0-1) at Toronto (Roark 2-1), 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-2) at Texas (Cody 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Houston at Oakland, 3:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings
Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 1, Colorado 0
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 7, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 6, Boston 5, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 6, Minnesota 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Washington 5, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore 11, N.Y. Mets 2
Detroit 8, Milwaukee 3
Boston 5, Philadelphia 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Miami 8, Atlanta 0
Pittsburgh 5, Chicago White Sox 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 0
San Diego 14, Colorado 5
San Francisco 6, Seattle 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Arizona 9, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Burnes 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-5), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (López 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (López 3-3) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at San Diego (Davies 6-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Bauer 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-1), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at Arizona (Clarke 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Margevicius 1-2) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-3), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at St. Louis, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
