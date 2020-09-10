Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 10, 2020
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 28 16 .636 _ _ 5-5 L-3 14-7 14-9
Toronto 24 19 .558 6-4 L-1 10-6 14-13
New York 22 21 .512 3-7 W-1 14-7 8-14
Baltimore 20 22 .476 7 5 6-4 L-1 10-15 10-7
Boston 16 29 .356 12½ 10½ 4-6 W-2 8-17 8-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 27 16 .628 _ _ 7-3 W-1 11-9 16-7
Minnesota 27 18 .600 1 _ 7-3 L-1 18-5 9-13
Cleveland 26 18 .591 _ 5-5 L-3 12-11 14-7
Detroit 20 23 .465 7 3-7 W-1 10-11 10-12
Kansas City 17 28 .378 11 3-7 W-3 7-13 10-15

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 27 15 .643 _ _ 5-5 W-2 18-7 9-8
Houston 22 23 .489 2-8 L-2 16-6 6-17
Seattle 19 24 .442 6-4 L-2 11-8 8-16
Los Angeles 18 27 .400 10½ 6-4 W-1 12-12 6-15
Texas 15 28 .349 12½ 10½ 3-7 L-1 11-11 4-17

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 26 18 .591 _ _ 6-4 W-2 15-8 11-10
Philadelphia 21 19 .525 3 _ 6-4 L-2 15-10 6-9
Miami 20 19 .513 ½ 6-4 W-1 3-9 17-10
New York 20 24 .455 6 3 5-5 W-1 10-13 10-11
Washington 16 26 .381 9 6 4-6 L-1 8-14 8-12

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 26 19 .578 _ _ 5-5 W-1 16-12 10-7
St. Louis 19 18 .514 3 ½ 5-5 L-1 10-9 9-9
Milwaukee 19 22 .463 5 5-5 W-1 8-10 11-12
Cincinnati 19 25 .432 4 4-6 L-1 8-11 11-14
Pittsburgh 14 27 .341 10 4-6 L-1 9-14 5-13

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 32 13 .711 _ _ 7-3 L-1 15-7 17-6
San Diego 29 17 .630 _ 8-2 W-5 16-6 13-11
San Francisco 23 22 .511 9 ½ 7-3 L-1 14-9 9-13
Colorado 20 23 .465 11 3-7 L-3 9-12 11-11
Arizona 16 29 .356 16 2-8 W-1 10-11 6-18

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 3, Houston 2

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Cobb 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland (Fiers 4-2) at Texas (García 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0

Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6

San Diego 5, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 29, Miami 9

San Francisco 10, Seattle 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-0), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

