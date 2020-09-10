All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|14-7
|14-9
|Toronto
|24
|19
|.558
|3½
|1½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-6
|14-13
|New York
|22
|21
|.512
|5½
|3½
|3-7
|W-1
|14-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|22
|.476
|7
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|10-15
|10-7
|Boston
|16
|29
|.356
|12½
|10½
|4-6
|W-2
|8-17
|8-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|11-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|27
|18
|.600
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|18-5
|9-13
|Cleveland
|26
|18
|.591
|1½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|12-11
|14-7
|Detroit
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|10-11
|10-12
|Kansas City
|17
|28
|.378
|11
|9½
|3-7
|W-3
|7-13
|10-15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|27
|15
|.643
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|18-7
|9-8
|Houston
|22
|23
|.489
|6½
|4½
|2-8
|L-2
|16-6
|6-17
|Seattle
|19
|24
|.442
|8½
|6½
|6-4
|L-2
|11-8
|8-16
|Los Angeles
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
|8½
|6-4
|W-1
|12-12
|6-15
|Texas
|15
|28
|.349
|12½
|10½
|3-7
|L-1
|11-11
|4-17
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|26
|18
|.591
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|15-8
|11-10
|Philadelphia
|21
|19
|.525
|3
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|15-10
|6-9
|Miami
|20
|19
|.513
|3½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|3-9
|17-10
|New York
|20
|24
|.455
|6
|3
|5-5
|W-1
|10-13
|10-11
|Washington
|16
|26
|.381
|9
|6
|4-6
|L-1
|8-14
|8-12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|26
|19
|.578
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|10-7
|St. Louis
|19
|18
|.514
|3
|½
|5-5
|L-1
|10-9
|9-9
|Milwaukee
|19
|22
|.463
|5
|2½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-10
|11-12
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|6½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|8-11
|11-14
|Pittsburgh
|14
|27
|.341
|10
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|9-14
|5-13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|13
|.711
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|15-7
|17-6
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|16-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|9
|½
|7-3
|L-1
|14-9
|9-13
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|11
|2½
|3-7
|L-3
|9-12
|11-11
|Arizona
|16
|29
|.356
|16
|7½
|2-8
|W-1
|10-11
|6-18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 3, Houston 2
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Oakland 3, Houston 1
L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Cobb 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-3), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Boston (Triggs 0-2) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Oakland (Fiers 4-2) at Texas (García 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-0) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 19, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 8, Pittsburgh 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 6
San Diego 5, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 29, Miami 9
San Francisco 10, Seattle 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 7, Washington 6
Miami 7, Philadelphia 6
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Miami (TBD), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Tomlin 2-2) at Washington (Fedde 1-3), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1) at Toronto (Anderson 0-0), 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-5), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 1-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 4-0), 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 8:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Rogers 1-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (Cueto 2-0) at San Diego (Richards 2-2), 9:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
