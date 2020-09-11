All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 29 16 .644 5-5 W-1 15-7 14-9 Toronto 24 20 .545 6-4 L-2 10-7 14-13 New York 24 21 .533 4-6 W-3 16-7 8-14 Baltimore 20 24 .455 5-5 L-3 10-15 10-9 Boston 16 30 .348 4-6 L-1 8-17 8-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 28 16 .636 7-3 W-2 12-9 16-7 Minnesota 28 18 .609 8-2 W-1 19-5 9-13 Cleveland 26 19 .578 5-5 L-4 12-11 14-8 Detroit 20 24 .455 3-7 L-1 10-11 10-13 Kansas City 18 28 .391 4-6 W-4 8-13 10-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 28 15 .651 6-4 W-3 18-7 10-8 Houston 22 23 .489 2-8 L-2 16-6 6-17 Seattle 19 25 .432 6-4 L-3 11-8 8-17 Los Angeles 18 28 .391 6-4 L-1 12-12 6-16 Texas 15 29 .341 2-8 L-2 11-12 4-17

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 26 19 .578 5-5 L-1 15-8 11-11 Philadelphia 22 20 .524 5-5 L-1 15-10 7-10 Miami 21 20 .512 5-5 W-1 4-10 17-10 New York 21 24 .467 6-4 W-2 10-13 11-11 Washington 17 26 .395 5-5 W-1 9-14 8-12

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 26 20 .565 4-6 L-1 16-12 10-8 St. Louis 19 19 .500 5-5 L-2 10-10 9-9 Milwaukee 20 22 .476 5-5 W-2 9-10 11-12 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5-5 W-1 8-11 12-14 Pittsburgh 14 28 .333 4-6 L-2 9-14 5-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 32 13 .711 7-3 L-1 15-7 17-6 San Diego 29 17 .630 8-2 W-5 16-6 13-11 San Francisco 23 22 .511 7-3 L-1 14-9 9-13 Colorado 21 23 .477 4-6 W-1 10-12 11-11 Arizona 17 29 .370 3-7 W-2 11-11 6-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.