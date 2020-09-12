All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|16
|.652
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|16-7
|14-9
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|½
|6-4
|W-1
|11-7
|14-13
|New York
|25
|21
|.543
|5
|1
|5-5
|W-4
|17-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
|5½
|4-6
|L-4
|10-15
|10-10
|Boston
|16
|31
|.340
|14½
|10½
|4-6
|L-2
|8-17
|8-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|13-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|29
|18
|.617
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|20-5
|9-13
|Cleveland
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|12-11
|14-9
|Detroit
|20
|25
|.444
|9
|5½
|3-7
|L-2
|10-11
|10-14
|Kansas City
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|7½
|5-5
|W-5
|9-13
|10-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|29
|16
|.644
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|18-7
|11-9
|Houston
|23
|23
|.500
|6½
|3
|2-8
|W-1
|16-6
|7-17
|Seattle
|20
|25
|.444
|9
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|11-8
|9-17
|Los Angeles
|19
|28
|.404
|11
|7½
|7-3
|W-1
|12-12
|7-16
|Texas
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
|10
|3-7
|L-1
|12-13
|4-17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|27
|19
|.587
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-8
|12-11
|Philadelphia
|23
|20
|.535
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|15-10
|8-10
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|4
|1½
|5-5
|L-1
|4-11
|17-10
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|10-13
|11-12
|Washington
|17
|27
|.386
|9
|6½
|5-5
|L-1
|9-15
|8-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|27
|20
|.574
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-12
|11-8
|St. Louis
|20
|19
|.513
|3
|1
|6-4
|W-1
|11-10
|9-9
|Milwaukee
|20
|23
|.465
|5
|3
|5-5
|L-1
|9-11
|11-12
|Cincinnati
|20
|26
|.435
|6½
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|8-11
|12-15
|Pittsburgh
|14
|29
|.326
|11
|9
|4-6
|L-3
|9-14
|5-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|32
|14
|.696
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|15-8
|17-6
|San Diego
|29
|17
|.630
|3
|_
|8-2
|W-5
|16-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|22
|.511
|8½
|1
|7-3
|L-1
|14-9
|9-13
|Colorado
|21
|24
|.467
|10½
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|10-13
|11-11
|Arizona
|17
|30
|.362
|15½
|8
|3-7
|L-1
|11-12
|6-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1
Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Oakland 10, Texas 6
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1
Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings
Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4
Arizona 4, Seattle 3
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
