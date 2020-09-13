All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|30
|17
|.638
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|16-8
|14-9
|Toronto
|26
|20
|.565
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|12-7
|14-13
|New York
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|½
|5-5
|W-5
|18-7
|8-14
|Baltimore
|20
|26
|.435
|9½
|6
|4-6
|L-5
|10-15
|10-11
|Boston
|17
|31
|.354
|13½
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|8-17
|9-14
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|30
|16
|.652
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|14-9
|16-7
|Minnesota
|30
|18
|.625
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|21-5
|9-13
|Cleveland
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|½
|3-7
|L-6
|12-11
|14-10
|Detroit
|20
|26
|.435
|10
|6
|3-7
|L-3
|10-11
|10-15
|Kansas City
|20
|28
|.417
|11
|7
|6-4
|W-6
|10-13
|10-15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|18-7
|11-10
|Houston
|23
|24
|.489
|6½
|3½
|2-8
|L-1
|16-6
|7-18
|Seattle
|21
|25
|.457
|8
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|11-8
|10-17
|Los Angeles
|20
|28
|.417
|10
|7
|7-3
|W-2
|12-12
|8-16
|Texas
|17
|30
|.362
|12½
|9½
|4-6
|W-1
|13-13
|4-17
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|28
|19
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|15-8
|13-11
|Miami
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|6-11
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|23
|22
|.511
|4
|½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-10
|8-12
|New York
|21
|26
|.447
|7
|3½
|5-5
|L-2
|10-13
|11-13
|Washington
|17
|28
|.378
|10
|6½
|5-5
|L-2
|9-16
|8-12
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|28
|20
|.583
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|16-12
|12-8
|St. Louis
|20
|20
|.500
|4
|1
|5-5
|L-1
|11-11
|9-9
|Milwaukee
|20
|24
|.455
|6
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|9-12
|11-12
|Cincinnati
|21
|26
|.447
|6½
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|8-11
|13-15
|Pittsburgh
|14
|30
|.318
|12
|9
|4-6
|L-4
|9-14
|5-16
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|33
|14
|.702
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|16-8
|17-6
|San Diego
|31
|17
|.646
|2½
|_
|8-2
|W-7
|18-6
|13-11
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|1½
|5-5
|L-3
|14-9
|9-15
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|11½
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|10-14
|11-11
|Arizona
|17
|31
|.354
|16½
|8
|3-7
|L-2
|11-13
|6-18
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings
Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0
Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2
Texas 6, Oakland 3
Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Oakland (Luzardo 2-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-2), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Minor 0-5) at Seattle (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta 2, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 12, Miami 6
Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings
San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0
Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5
L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3
Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (López 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Ponce 1-1) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Toussaint 0-1) at Baltimore (López 1-0), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at San Diego (Lamet 2-1), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
