All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Tampa Bay 31 17 .646 5-5 W-1 17-8 14-9 New York 27 21 .563 6-4 W-6 19-7 8-14 Toronto 26 21 .553 5-5 L-1 12-7 14-14 Baltimore 21 27 .438 4-6 L-1 11-16 10-11 Boston 18 31 .367 6-4 W-2 8-17 10-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 32 16 .667 9-1 W-6 16-9 16-7 Minnesota 30 20 .600 6-4 L-2 21-5 9-15 Cleveland 26 22 .542 3-7 L-7 12-11 14-11 Detroit 21 26 .447 4-6 W-1 11-11 10-15 Kansas City 20 29 .408 6-4 L-1 10-13 10-16

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 30 19 .612 5-5 L-1 18-7 12-12 Houston 24 24 .500 3-7 W-1 17-6 7-18 Seattle 22 26 .458 6-4 L-1 12-9 10-17 Los Angeles 20 29 .408 6-4 L-1 12-13 8-16 Texas 17 31 .354 4-6 L-1 13-13 4-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 29 20 .592 6-4 W-1 15-8 14-12 Miami 24 22 .522 6-4 L-1 7-12 17-10 Philadelphia 24 23 .511 4-6 W-1 16-10 8-13 New York 21 27 .438 4-6 L-3 10-13 11-14 Washington 17 29 .370 5-5 L-3 9-16 8-13

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 29 20 .592 6-4 W-3 17-12 12-8 St. Louis 21 22 .488 4-6 L-1 11-11 10-11 Cincinnati 24 26 .480 6-4 W-4 11-11 13-15 Milwaukee 22 25 .468 4-6 W-1 11-13 11-12 Pittsburgh 14 33 .298 2-8 L-7 9-14 5-19

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Los Angeles 34 15 .694 5-5 W-1 16-8 18-7 San Diego 32 18 .640 8-2 L-1 19-7 13-11 San Francisco 23 24 .489 5-5 L-3 14-9 9-15 Colorado 22 25 .468 4-6 W-1 11-14 11-11 Arizona 18 31 .367 3-7 W-1 11-13 7-18

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Morejon 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.