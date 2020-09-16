Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 16, 2020
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Tampa Bay 31 18 .633 _ _ 4-6 L-1 17-9 14-9
New York 28 21 .571 3 _ 7-3 W-7 20-7 8-14
Toronto 26 22 .542 _ 5-5 L-2 12-7 14-15
Baltimore 22 27 .449 9 4 4-6 W-1 12-16 10-11
Boston 18 32 .360 13½ 5-5 L-1 8-17 10-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 32 17 .653 _ _ 8-2 L-1 16-10 16-7
Minnesota 31 20 .608 2 _ 6-4 W-1 21-5 10-15
Cleveland 26 23 .531 6 _ 2-8 L-8 12-11 14-12
Detroit 21 27 .438 10½ 3-7 L-1 11-12 10-15
Kansas City 21 29 .420 11½ 7-3 W-1 10-13 11-16

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 31 19 .620 _ _ 6-4 W-1 18-7 13-12
Houston 24 25 .490 _ 3-7 L-1 17-7 7-18
Seattle 22 26 .458 8 6-4 L-1 12-9 10-17
Los Angeles 20 29 .408 10½ 6 6-4 L-1 12-13 8-16
Texas 18 31 .367 12½ 8 5-5 W-1 13-13 5-18

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 29 21 .580 _ _ 5-5 L-1 15-8 14-13
Miami 25 22 .532 _ 6-4 W-1 8-12 17-10
Philadelphia 24 24 .500 4 _ 3-7 L-1 16-11 8-13
New York 22 27 .449 2 5-5 W-1 10-13 12-14
Washington 18 29 .383 5 5-5 W-1 9-16 9-13

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 30 20 .600 _ _ 7-3 W-4 18-12 12-8
Cincinnati 25 26 .490 _ 7-3 W-5 12-11 13-15
St. Louis 22 23 .489 _ 4-6 L-1 11-11 11-12
Milwaukee 23 26 .469 1 5-5 W-1 12-14 11-12
Pittsburgh 14 34 .292 15 2-8 L-8 9-14 5-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 _ _ 5-5 W-2 16-8 19-7
San Diego 32 19 .627 _ 8-2 L-2 19-8 13-11
San Francisco 23 24 .489 10½ _ 5-5 L-3 14-9 9-15
Colorado 22 26 .458 12 4-6 L-1 11-15 11-11
Arizona 18 31 .367 16½ 6 3-7 W-1 11-13 7-18

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Detroit 6, Kansas City 0

Houston 4, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1

Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3

Colorado 3, Oakland 1

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

