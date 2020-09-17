All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 5-5 W-2 17-9 16-9 New York 29 21 .580 8-2 W-8 21-7 8-14 Toronto 26 23 .531 5-5 L-3 12-7 14-16 Baltimore 22 29 .431 2-8 L-2 12-18 10-11 Boston 19 32 .373 5-5 W-1 8-17 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 33 17 .660 8-2 W-1 17-10 16-7 Minnesota 31 21 .596 6-4 L-1 21-5 10-16 Cleveland 27 23 .540 2-8 W-1 12-11 15-12 Detroit 21 28 .429 3-7 L-2 11-13 10-15 Kansas City 21 29 .420 7-3 W-1 10-13 11-16

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Oakland 31 19 .620 6-4 W-1 18-7 13-12 Houston 25 25 .500 4-6 W-1 18-7 7-18 Seattle 22 28 .440 4-6 L-3 12-9 10-19 Los Angeles 21 30 .412 5-5 W-1 13-14 8-16 Texas 18 32 .360 5-5 L-1 13-13 5-19

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Atlanta 29 21 .580 5-5 L-1 15-8 14-13 Miami 25 23 .521 6-4 L-1 8-13 17-10 Philadelphia 24 25 .490 3-7 L-2 16-12 8-13 New York 23 27 .460 5-5 W-2 10-13 13-14 Washington 18 29 .383 5-5 W-1 9-16 9-13

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away Chicago 30 20 .600 7-3 W-4 18-12 12-8 Cincinnati 25 26 .490 7-3 W-5 12-11 13-15 St. Louis 22 24 .478 3-7 L-2 11-11 11-13 Milwaukee 23 26 .469 5-5 W-1 12-14 11-12 Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 2-8 W-1 10-14 5-20

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 5-5 W-2 16-8 19-7 San Diego 32 19 .627 8-2 L-2 19-8 13-11 San Francisco 25 24 .510 7-3 W-2 16-9 9-15 Colorado 22 26 .458 4-6 L-1 11-15 11-11 Arizona 19 32 .373 4-6 L-1 11-13 8-19

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

