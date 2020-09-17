All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|33
|18
|.647
|
|
|5-5
|W-2
|17-9
|16-9
|New York
|29
|21
|.580
|
|
|8-2
|W-8
|21-7
|8-14
|Toronto
|26
|23
|.531
|
|
|5-5
|L-3
|12-7
|14-16
|Baltimore
|22
|29
|.431
|
|
|2-8
|L-2
|12-18
|10-11
|Boston
|19
|32
|.373
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|8-17
|11-15
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|33
|17
|.660
|
|
|8-2
|W-1
|17-10
|16-7
|Minnesota
|31
|21
|.596
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|21-5
|10-16
|Cleveland
|27
|23
|.540
|
|
|2-8
|W-1
|12-11
|15-12
|Detroit
|21
|28
|.429
|
|
|3-7
|L-2
|11-13
|10-15
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|
|
|7-3
|W-1
|10-13
|11-16
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|31
|19
|.620
|
|
|6-4
|W-1
|18-7
|13-12
|Houston
|25
|25
|.500
|
|
|4-6
|W-1
|18-7
|7-18
|Seattle
|22
|28
|.440
|
|
|4-6
|L-3
|12-9
|10-19
|Los Angeles
|21
|30
|.412
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|13-14
|8-16
|Texas
|18
|32
|.360
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|13-13
|5-19
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|15-8
|14-13
|Miami
|25
|23
|.521
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|8-13
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|24
|25
|.490
|
|
|3-7
|L-2
|16-12
|8-13
|New York
|23
|27
|.460
|
|
|5-5
|W-2
|10-13
|13-14
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|9-16
|9-13
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|
|
|7-3
|W-4
|18-12
|12-8
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|
|
|7-3
|W-5
|12-11
|13-15
|St. Louis
|22
|24
|.478
|
|
|3-7
|L-2
|11-11
|11-13
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|12-14
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|15
|34
|.306
|
|
|2-8
|W-1
|10-14
|5-20
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Los Angeles
|35
|15
|.700
|
|
|5-5
|W-2
|16-8
|19-7
|San Diego
|32
|19
|.627
|
|
|8-2
|L-2
|19-8
|13-11
|San Francisco
|25
|24
|.510
|
|
|7-3
|W-2
|16-9
|9-15
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|
|
|4-6
|L-1
|11-15
|11-11
|Arizona
|19
|32
|.373
|
|
|4-6
|L-1
|11-13
|8-19
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Houston 2, Texas 1
Cleveland 10, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7
Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.
Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6
San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 5, Miami 3
L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3
San Francisco 6, Seattle 4
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
