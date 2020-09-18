Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 18, 2020 10:01 am
 
5 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
z-Tampa Bay 34 18 .654 6-4 W-3 17-9 17-9
New York 30 21 .588 9-1 W-9 21-7 9-14
Toronto 26 25 .510 3-7 L-5 12-7 14-18
Baltimore 22 30 .423 2-8 L-3 12-19 10-11
Boston 19 33 .365 5-5 L-1 8-18 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
z-Chicago 33 18 .647 7-3 L-1 17-10 16-8
Minnesota 31 22 .585 5-5 L-2 21-5 10-17
Cleveland 28 23 .549 2-8 W-2 12-11 16-12
Detroit 21 29 .420 2-8 L-3 11-14 10-15
Kansas City 21 30 .412 7-3 L-1 10-13 11-17

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Oakland 32 19 .627 6-4 W-2 19-7 13-12
Houston 25 26 .490 4-6 L-1 18-8 7-18
Seattle 22 29 .431 3-7 L-4 12-9 10-20
Los Angeles 22 30 .423 5-5 W-2 14-14 8-16
Texas 18 33 .353 4-6 L-2 13-13 5-20

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Copper River: A new Federal News Network survey examines how federal employees view intelligent automation tools.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 30 21 .588 6-4 W-1 15-8 15-13
Miami 26 24 .520 6-4 W-1 9-14 17-10
Philadelphia 26 25 .510 4-6 W-2 18-12 8-13
New York 23 28 .451 4-6 L-1 10-14 13-14
Washington 19 30 .388 5-5 L-1 9-16 10-14

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 31 20 .608 8-2 W-5 19-12 12-8
Cincinnati 26 26 .500 8-2 W-6 13-11 13-15
St. Louis 24 24 .500 5-5 W-2 11-11 13-13
Milwaukee 24 26 .480 6-4 W-2 13-14 11-12
Pittsburgh 15 36 .294 1-9 L-2 10-16 5-20

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 37 15 .712 7-3 W-4 16-8 21-7
San Diego 33 19 .635 8-2 W-1 20-8 13-11
San Francisco 25 25 .500 6-4 L-1 16-9 9-16
Colorado 22 28 .440 2-8 L-3 11-17 11-11
Arizona 20 32 .385 5-5 W-1 11-13 9-19

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 4-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2) at Boston (Mazza 1-1), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2) at Baltimore (López 2-0), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lynn 6-2) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 4-1) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (López 4-4), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-3), 7:07 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 1-7) at Houston (Javier 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 1-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Colorado (González 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 1-0) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-3), 8:15 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-2) at Seattle (Sheffield 3-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
9|26 Luke's Wings Heroes Gala
9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Corps provides relief for disabled Hurricane Laura survivor