Baseball Expanded Glance

September 19, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Tampa Bay 35 18 .660 _ _ 7-3 W-4 17-9 18-9
New York 31 21 .596 _ 10-0 W-10 21-7 10-14
Toronto 26 26 .500 _ 2-8 L-6 12-7 14-19
Baltimore 22 31 .415 13 2-8 L-4 12-20 10-11
Boston 19 34 .358 16 5-5 L-2 8-19 11-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Chicago 34 18 .654 _ _ 8-2 W-1 17-10 17-8
z-Minnesota 32 22 .593 3 _ 5-5 W-1 21-5 11-17
Cleveland 28 24 .538 6 _ 2-8 L-1 12-11 16-13
Detroit 22 29 .431 11½ 3-7 W-1 12-14 10-15
Kansas City 21 31 .404 13 5 7-3 L-2 10-13 11-18

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Oakland 33 19 .635 _ _ 6-4 W-3 20-7 13-12
Houston 26 26 .500 7 _ 5-5 W-1 19-8 7-18
Seattle 23 29 .442 10 3 4-6 W-1 12-9 11-20
Los Angeles 23 30 .434 10½ 6-4 W-3 15-14 8-16
Texas 18 34 .346 15 8 3-7 L-3 13-13 5-21

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Atlanta 30 22 .577 _ _ 6-4 L-1 15-8 15-14
Miami 27 24 .529 _ 6-4 W-2 10-14 17-10
Philadelphia 27 25 .519 3 _ 5-5 W-3 19-12 8-13
New York 24 28 .462 6 5-5 W-1 11-14 13-14
Washington 19 31 .380 10 4-6 L-2 9-16 10-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 31 21 .596 _ _ 7-3 L-1 19-13 12-8
St. Louis 25 24 .510 _ 5-5 W-3 11-11 14-13
Cincinnati 26 27 .491 _ 7-3 L-1 13-12 13-15
Milwaukee 25 26 .490 _ 6-4 W-3 14-14 11-12
Pittsburgh 15 37 .288 16 10½ 1-9 L-3 10-17 5-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Los Angeles 38 15 .717 _ _ 7-3 W-5 16-8 22-7
San Diego 33 20 .623 5 _ 7-3 L-1 20-9 13-11
San Francisco 25 26 .490 12 _ 5-5 L-2 16-9 9-17
Colorado 22 29 .431 15 3 2-8 L-4 11-18 11-11
Arizona 20 33 .377 18 6 5-5 L-1 11-13 9-20

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Miami 7, Washington 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

