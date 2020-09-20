All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|z-Tampa Bay
|35
|19
|.648
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|17-9
|18-10
|z-New York
|31
|22
|.585
|
|
|9-1
|L-1
|21-7
|10-15
|Toronto
|27
|26
|.509
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|12-7
|15-19
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|13-20
|10-11
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|9-19
|11-15
Central Division
|z-Chicago
|34
|19
|.642
|
|
|7-3
|L-1
|17-10
|17-9
|z-Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|
|
|6-4
|W-2
|21-5
|12-17
|Cleveland
|29
|24
|.547
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|12-11
|17-13
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|
|
|3-7
|L-1
|12-15
|10-15
|Kansas City
|21
|32
|.396
|
|
|6-4
|L-3
|10-13
|11-19
West Division
|z-Oakland
|33
|20
|.623
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|20-8
|13-12
|Houston
|27
|26
|.509
|
|
|5-5
|W-2
|20-8
|7-18
|Seattle
|23
|30
|.434
|
|
|4-6
|L-1
|12-9
|11-21
|Los Angeles
|23
|31
|.426
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|15-15
|8-16
|Texas
|19
|34
|.358
|
|
|4-6
|W-1
|13-13
|6-21
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|Atlanta
|31
|22
|.585
|
|
|6-4
|W-1
|15-8
|16-14
|Miami
|28
|25
|.528
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|11-15
|17-10
|Philadelphia
|27
|26
|.509
|
|
|4-6
|L-1
|19-13
|8-13
|New York
|24
|29
|.453
|
|
|5-5
|L-1
|11-15
|13-14
|Washington
|20
|32
|.385
|
|
|4-6
|W-1
|9-16
|11-16
Central Division
|Chicago
|31
|22
|.585
|
|
|6-4
|L-2
|19-14
|12-8
|St. Louis
|26
|24
|.520
|
|
|6-4
|W-4
|11-11
|15-13
|Cincinnati
|27
|27
|.500
|
|
|8-2
|W-1
|14-12
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|26
|26
|.500
|
|
|6-4
|W-4
|15-14
|11-12
|Pittsburgh
|15
|38
|.283
|
|
|1-9
|L-4
|10-18
|5-20
West Division
|z-Los Angeles
|38
|16
|.704
|
|
|6-4
|L-1
|16-8
|22-8
|z-San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|
|
|7-3
|W-1
|21-9
|13-11
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|
|
|5-5
|W-1
|16-9
|10-17
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|
|
|3-7
|W-1
|12-18
|11-11
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
|
|
|5-5
|L-2
|11-13
|9-21
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Detroit 5, Cleveland 2
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Oakland 6, San Francisco 0
Miami 7, Washington 3
Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1
Seattle 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
