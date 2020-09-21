All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|36
|19
|.655
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-9
|19-10
|z-New York
|31
|23
|.574
|4½
|_
|8-2
|L-2
|21-7
|10-16
|Toronto
|28
|26
|.519
|7½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|13-7
|15-19
|Baltimore
|23
|31
|.426
|12½
|5
|3-7
|W-1
|13-20
|10-11
|Boston
|20
|34
|.370
|15½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|9-19
|11-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|34
|20
|.630
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|17-10
|17-10
|z-Minnesota
|33
|22
|.600
|1½
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|21-5
|12-17
|Cleveland
|30
|24
|.556
|4
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|13-11
|17-13
|Detroit
|22
|30
|.423
|11
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|12-15
|10-15
|Kansas City
|22
|32
|.407
|12
|6
|6-4
|W-1
|11-13
|11-19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Oakland
|33
|20
|.623
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-8
|13-12
|Houston
|27
|27
|.500
|6½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-8
|7-19
|Seattle
|24
|30
|.444
|9½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|13-9
|11-21
|Los Angeles
|24
|31
|.436
|10
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|16-15
|8-16
|Texas
|19
|35
|.352
|14½
|9
|4-6
|L-1
|13-13
|6-22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|32
|22
|.593
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|16-8
|16-14
|Miami
|28
|26
|.519
|4
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|11-15
|17-11
|Philadelphia
|27
|27
|.500
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|19-13
|8-14
|New York
|24
|30
|.444
|8
|3
|4-6
|L-2
|11-16
|13-14
|Washington
|21
|32
|.396
|10½
|5½
|4-6
|W-2
|10-16
|11-16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|32
|22
|.593
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|19-14
|13-8
|St. Louis
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-11
|15-14
|Cincinnati
|28
|27
|.509
|4½
|_
|8-2
|W-2
|15-12
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|26
|27
|.491
|5½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-14
|11-13
|Pittsburgh
|15
|39
|.278
|17
|12
|1-9
|L-5
|10-19
|5-20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Los Angeles
|38
|16
|.704
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|16-8
|22-8
|z-San Diego
|34
|20
|.630
|4
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|21-9
|13-11
|San Francisco
|26
|26
|.500
|11
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|16-9
|10-17
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|14
|3
|3-7
|W-1
|12-18
|11-11
|Arizona
|20
|34
|.370
|18
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|11-13
|9-21
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 7, Detroit 4
Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Roark 2-2), 6:37 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3
Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3
Houston 3, Arizona 2
Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3
Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 14, Oakland 2
San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings
Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
