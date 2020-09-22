All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 6-4 L-1 17-9 19-11 z-New York 32 23 .582 8-2 W-1 21-7 11-16 Toronto 28 27 .509 3-7 L-1 13-8 15-19 Baltimore 23 32 .418 3-7 L-1 13-20 10-12 Boston 21 34 .382 5-5 W-2 10-19 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 34 21 .618 5-5 L-3 17-10 17-11 z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 6-4 W-3 22-5 12-17 z-Cleveland 31 24 .564 5-5 W-3 14-11 17-13 Detroit 22 31 .415 2-8 L-2 12-15 10-16 Kansas City 22 33 .400 5-5 L-1 11-14 11-19

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 33 21 .611 5-5 L-2 20-8 13-13 Houston 28 27 .509 6-4 W-1 20-8 8-19 Los Angeles 25 31 .446 7-3 W-2 16-15 9-16 Seattle 24 31 .436 4-6 L-1 13-10 11-21 Texas 19 36 .345 3-7 L-2 13-13 6-23

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 33 22 .600 7-3 W-3 17-8 16-14 Miami 28 27 .509 4-6 L-3 11-15 17-12 Philadelphia 27 29 .482 4-6 L-4 19-13 8-16 New York 25 30 .455 4-6 W-1 12-16 13-14 Washington 23 32 .418 6-4 W-4 12-16 11-16

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 32 23 .582 6-4 L-1 19-14 13-9 St. Louis 27 25 .519 6-4 W-1 11-11 16-14 Cincinnati 28 28 .500 8-2 L-1 15-13 13-15 Milwaukee 27 27 .500 7-3 W-1 15-14 12-13 Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 2-8 W-1 11-19 5-20

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 7-3 W-1 17-8 22-8 z-San Diego 34 21 .618 6-4 L-1 21-10 13-11 San Francisco 27 27 .500 4-6 W-1 17-10 10-17 Colorado 24 30 .444 3-7 L-1 12-18 12-12 Arizona 21 34 .382 5-5 W-1 12-13 9-21

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.