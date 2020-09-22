All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Tampa Bay
|36
|20
|.643
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-9
|19-11
|z-New York
|32
|23
|.582
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|21-7
|11-16
|Toronto
|28
|27
|.509
|7½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|13-8
|15-19
|Baltimore
|23
|32
|.418
|12½
|5
|3-7
|L-1
|13-20
|10-12
|Boston
|21
|34
|.382
|14½
|7
|5-5
|W-2
|10-19
|11-15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|34
|21
|.618
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|17-10
|17-11
|z-Minnesota
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|22-5
|12-17
|z-Cleveland
|31
|24
|.564
|3
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|14-11
|17-13
|Detroit
|22
|31
|.415
|11
|5
|2-8
|L-2
|12-15
|10-16
|Kansas City
|22
|33
|.400
|12
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|11-14
|11-19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Oakland
|33
|21
|.611
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|20-8
|13-13
|Houston
|28
|27
|.509
|5½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|20-8
|8-19
|Los Angeles
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|3½
|7-3
|W-2
|16-15
|9-16
|Seattle
|24
|31
|.436
|9½
|4
|4-6
|L-1
|13-10
|11-21
|Texas
|19
|36
|.345
|14½
|9
|3-7
|L-2
|13-13
|6-23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|33
|22
|.600
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|17-8
|16-14
|Miami
|28
|27
|.509
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|11-15
|17-12
|Philadelphia
|27
|29
|.482
|6½
|1
|4-6
|L-4
|19-13
|8-16
|New York
|25
|30
|.455
|8
|2½
|4-6
|W-1
|12-16
|13-14
|Washington
|23
|32
|.418
|10
|4½
|6-4
|W-4
|12-16
|11-16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|32
|23
|.582
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|19-14
|13-9
|St. Louis
|27
|25
|.519
|3½
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|11-11
|16-14
|Cincinnati
|28
|28
|.500
|4½
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|15-13
|13-15
|Milwaukee
|27
|27
|.500
|4½
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|15-14
|12-13
|Pittsburgh
|16
|39
|.291
|16
|11½
|2-8
|W-1
|11-19
|5-20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|16
|.709
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-8
|22-8
|z-San Diego
|34
|21
|.618
|5
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|21-10
|13-11
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|11½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|17-10
|10-17
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|14½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|12-18
|12-12
|Arizona
|21
|34
|.382
|18
|6½
|5-5
|W-1
|12-13
|9-21
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5
Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Arizona 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0
Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1
Colorado 7, San Francisco 2
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.
Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
