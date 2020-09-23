Listen Live Sports

Baseball Expanded Glance

September 23, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 _ _ 7-3 W-1 17-9 20-11
z-New York 32 24 .571 _ 7-3 L-1 21-7 11-17
Toronto 29 27 .518 _ 3-7 W-1 14-8 15-19
Baltimore 23 33 .411 13½ 6 3-7 L-2 13-20 10-13
Boston 22 34 .393 14½ 7 6-4 W-3 11-19 11-15

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 _ _ 6-4 W-4 23-5 12-17
z-Chicago 34 22 .607 ½ _ 4-6 L-4 17-10 17-12
z-Cleveland 32 24 .571 _ 6-4 W-4 15-11 17-13
Kansas City 23 33 .411 11½ 6 5-5 W-1 12-14 11-19
Detroit 22 32 .407 11½ 6 2-8 L-3 12-15 10-17

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Oakland 35 21 .625 _ _ 5-5 W-1 20-8 15-13
Houston 28 28 .500 7 _ 5-5 L-1 20-8 8-20
Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7-3 W-3 16-15 10-16
Seattle 25 31 .446 10 4 4-6 W-1 14-10 11-21
Texas 19 37 .339 16 10 3-7 L-3 13-13 6-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 34 22 .607 _ _ 7-3 W-4 18-8 16-14
Miami 28 28 .500 6 _ 4-6 L-4 11-15 17-13
Philadelphia 28 29 .491 ½ 4-6 W-1 19-13 9-16
New York 25 31 .446 9 3 4-6 L-1 12-17 13-14
Washington 23 33 .411 11 5 6-4 L-1 12-17 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Chicago 32 24 .571 _ _ 6-4 L-2 19-14 13-10
Cincinnati 29 28 .509 _ 8-2 W-1 16-13 13-15
St. Louis 27 26 .509 _ 6-4 L-1 11-11 16-15
Milwaukee 27 28 .491 ½ 6-4 L-1 15-14 12-14
Pittsburgh 17 39 .304 15 11 3-7 W-2 12-19 5-20

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 39 18 .684 _ _ 7-3 L-1 17-10 22-8
z-San Diego 34 22 .607 _ 5-5 L-2 21-11 13-11
San Francisco 27 27 .500 10½ _ 4-6 W-1 17-10 10-17
Colorado 24 30 .444 13½ 3 3-7 L-1 12-18 12-12
Arizona 22 34 .393 16½ 6 5-5 W-2 13-13 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 7, Detroit 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 4

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

