All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|37
|20
|.649
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|17-9
|20-11
|z-New York
|32
|24
|.571
|4½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|21-7
|11-17
|Toronto
|29
|27
|.518
|7½
|_
|3-7
|W-1
|14-8
|15-19
|Baltimore
|23
|33
|.411
|13½
|6
|3-7
|L-2
|13-20
|10-13
|Boston
|22
|34
|.393
|14½
|7
|6-4
|W-3
|11-19
|11-15
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Minnesota
|35
|22
|.614
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|23-5
|12-17
|z-Chicago
|34
|22
|.607
|½
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|17-10
|17-12
|z-Cleveland
|32
|24
|.571
|2½
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|15-11
|17-13
|Kansas City
|23
|33
|.411
|11½
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|12-14
|11-19
|Detroit
|22
|32
|.407
|11½
|6
|2-8
|L-3
|12-15
|10-17
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Oakland
|35
|21
|.625
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|20-8
|15-13
|Houston
|28
|28
|.500
|7
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|20-8
|8-20
|Los Angeles
|26
|31
|.456
|9½
|3½
|7-3
|W-3
|16-15
|10-16
|Seattle
|25
|31
|.446
|10
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|14-10
|11-21
|Texas
|19
|37
|.339
|16
|10
|3-7
|L-3
|13-13
|6-24
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|34
|22
|.607
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|18-8
|16-14
|Miami
|28
|28
|.500
|6
|_
|4-6
|L-4
|11-15
|17-13
|Philadelphia
|28
|29
|.491
|6½
|½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-13
|9-16
|New York
|25
|31
|.446
|9
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|12-17
|13-14
|Washington
|23
|33
|.411
|11
|5
|6-4
|L-1
|12-17
|11-16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|z-Chicago
|32
|24
|.571
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|19-14
|13-10
|Cincinnati
|29
|28
|.509
|3½
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|16-13
|13-15
|St. Louis
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|11-11
|16-15
|Milwaukee
|27
|28
|.491
|4½
|½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-14
|12-14
|Pittsburgh
|17
|39
|.304
|15
|11
|3-7
|W-2
|12-19
|5-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|39
|18
|.684
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|17-10
|22-8
|z-San Diego
|34
|22
|.607
|4½
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|21-11
|13-11
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|10½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|17-10
|10-17
|Colorado
|24
|30
|.444
|13½
|3
|3-7
|L-1
|12-18
|12-12
|Arizona
|22
|34
|.393
|16½
|6
|5-5
|W-2
|13-13
|9-21
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 8, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Arizona 7, Texas 0
Houston 6, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 3, Houston 2
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 9, Baltimore 1
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Minnesota 7, Detroit 6
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.
Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2
Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 11, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0
Arizona 7, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2
Philadelphia 12, Washington 3
Arizona 7, Texas 3
Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1
Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Atlanta 9, Miami 4
Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3
Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game
