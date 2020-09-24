All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Tampa Bay 37 20 .649 7-3 W-1 17-9 20-11 z-New York 32 25 .561 6-4 L-2 21-7 11-18 z-Toronto 30 27 .526 4-6 W-2 15-8 15-19 Baltimore 24 33 .421 3-7 W-1 13-20 11-13 Boston 22 35 .386 6-4 L-1 11-20 11-15

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Minnesota 35 22 .614 6-4 W-4 23-5 12-17 z-Chicago 34 23 .596 3-7 L-5 17-10 17-13 z-Cleveland 33 24 .579 7-3 W-5 16-11 17-13 Kansas City 24 33 .421 5-5 W-2 13-14 11-19 Detroit 22 33 .400 2-8 L-4 12-15 10-18

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 34 22 .607 5-5 L-1 20-8 14-14 Houston 29 28 .509 6-4 W-1 20-8 9-20 Los Angeles 26 31 .456 7-3 W-3 16-15 10-16 Seattle 25 31 .446 4-6 W-1 14-10 11-21 Texas 19 38 .333 2-8 L-4 13-14 6-24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 34 23 .596 6-4 L-1 18-9 16-14 Miami 29 28 .509 4-6 W-1 11-15 18-13 Philadelphia 28 29 .491 4-6 W-1 19-13 9-16 New York 26 31 .456 5-5 W-1 12-17 14-14 Washington 23 34 .404 5-5 L-2 12-18 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away z-Chicago 32 25 .561 5-5 L-3 19-14 13-11 St. Louis 28 26 .519 6-4 W-1 12-11 16-15 Cincinnati 29 28 .509 8-2 W-1 16-13 13-15 Milwaukee 27 29 .482 6-4 L-2 15-14 12-15 Pittsburgh 18 39 .316 4-6 W-3 13-19 5-20

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 40 17 .702 7-3 W-1 18-9 22-8 z-San Diego 34 22 .607 5-5 L-2 21-11 13-11 San Francisco 28 28 .500 5-5 L-1 18-11 10-17 Colorado 25 31 .446 4-6 W-1 12-18 13-13 Arizona 22 34 .393 5-5 W-2 13-13 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 3, Houston 2

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Toronto 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 9, Baltimore 1

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Minnesota 7, Detroit 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 4

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 13, Boston 1

Houston 12, Texas 4

Kansas City 8, Detroit 7

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (López 2-1) at Toronto (Walker 4-3), 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-3) at Kansas City (Keller 4-3), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-1) at Texas (Cody 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 2-4) at Oakland (Bassitt 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels 5, San Diego 2

Philadelphia 12, Washington 3

Arizona 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 1

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Atlanta 9, Miami 4

Kansas City 12, St. Louis 3

Oakland 6, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 7, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 5, San Francisco 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 3, Washington 2

Miami 4, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Oakland 1

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 2-3), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-6) at Washington (Scherzer 4-4), 6:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 5-2) at Arizona (Gallen 2-2), 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Mazza 1-2) at Atlanta (Wright 2-4), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 1-1) at Cleveland (Carrasco 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at San Francisco (Anderson 3-3), 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-2) at Minnesota (Berríos 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (Clarke 2-0), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Paddack 4-4), 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

