Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 10:01 am
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Tampa Bay 38 20 .655 _ _ 7-3 W-2 18-9 20-11
z-New York 32 26 .552 6 _ 5-5 L-3 21-8 11-18
z-Toronto 31 27 .534 7 _ 5-5 W-3 16-8 15-19
Baltimore 24 34 .414 14 7 3-7 L-1 13-20 11-14
Boston 22 36 .379 16 9 5-5 L-2 11-20 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Minnesota 35 23 .603 _ _ 5-5 L-1 23-6 12-17
z-Chicago 34 24 .586 1 _ 2-8 L-6 17-11 17-13
z-Cleveland 34 24 .586 1 _ 8-2 W-6 17-11 17-13
Kansas City 25 33 .431 10 6 5-5 W-3 14-14 11-19
Detroit 22 34 .393 12 8 2-8 L-5 12-15 10-19

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Oakland 35 22 .614 _ _ 6-4 W-1 21-8 14-14
z-Houston 29 29 .500 _ 5-5 L-1 20-8 9-21
Los Angeles 26 32 .448 5 6-4 L-1 16-15 10-17
Seattle 25 32 .439 10 3-7 L-1 14-10 11-22
Texas 20 38 .345 15½ 11 3-7 W-1 14-14 6-24

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Atlanta 35 23 .603 _ _ 7-3 W-1 19-9 16-14
z-Miami 30 28 .517 5 _ 5-5 W-2 11-15 19-13
Philadelphia 28 30 .483 7 1 4-6 L-1 19-13 9-17
New York 26 31 .456 5-5 W-1 12-17 14-14
Washington 23 34 .404 11½ 5-5 L-2 12-18 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
z-Chicago 33 25 .569 _ _ 5-5 W-1 19-14 14-11
St. Louis 29 27 .518 3 _ 7-3 W-1 13-12 16-15
z-Cincinnati 30 28 .517 3 _ 8-2 W-2 16-13 14-15
Milwaukee 28 30 .483 5 1 6-4 L-1 15-14 13-16
Pittsburgh 18 40 .310 15 11 4-6 L-1 13-19 5-21

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
x-Los Angeles 41 17 .707 _ _ 8-2 W-2 19-9 22-8
z-San Diego 35 23 .603 6 _ 4-6 W-1 21-11 14-12
San Francisco 29 29 .500 12 _ 5-5 L-1 19-12 10-17
Colorado 25 33 .431 16 4 3-7 L-2 12-18 13-15
Arizona 24 34 .414 17 5 7-3 W-4 15-13 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Baltimore 5

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2

Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Texas 5, Houston 4, 10 innings

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Oakland 3, Seattle 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Texas (Lyles 1-6), 3:05 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-2) at Oakland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Arizona 4, Colorado 0, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 5, San Diego 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 6, Philadelphia 4

Miami 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 9, Milwaukee 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 8, Boston 7, 11 innings

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 11, Colorado 5, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 5

N.Y. Mets at Washington, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 1-0) at Atlanta (Wilson 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (López 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Minnesota (Hill 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at Arizona (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-3) at Cleveland (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 3:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

