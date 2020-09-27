All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Tampa Bay 40 20 .667 8-2 W-4 20-9 20-11 z-New York 33 27 .550 4-6 L-1 22-9 11-18 z-Toronto 32 28 .533 6-4 L-1 17-9 15-19 Baltimore 25 35 .417 3-7 W-1 13-20 12-15 Boston 24 36 .400 6-4 W-2 11-20 13-16

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Minnesota 36 24 .600 6-4 L-1 24-7 12-17 z-Chicago 35 25 .583 2-8 L-1 18-12 17-13 z-Cleveland 35 25 .583 8-2 W-1 18-12 17-13 Kansas City 26 34 .433 5-5 W-1 15-15 11-19 Detroit 23 35 .397 2-8 L-1 12-15 11-20

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Oakland 36 24 .600 5-5 W-1 22-10 14-14 z-Houston 29 31 .483 4-6 L-3 20-8 9-23 Seattle 27 33 .450 5-5 L-1 14-10 13-23 Los Angeles 26 34 .433 6-4 L-3 16-15 10-19 Texas 22 38 .367 4-6 W-3 16-14 6-24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Atlanta 35 25 .583 6-4 L-2 19-11 16-14 z-Miami 31 29 .517 5-5 W-1 11-15 20-14 Philadelphia 28 32 .467 3-7 L-3 19-13 9-19 New York 26 34 .433 3-7 L-3 12-17 14-17 Washington 26 34 .433 7-3 W-3 15-18 11-16

Central Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Chicago 34 26 .567 4-6 W-1 19-14 15-12 z-Cincinnati 31 29 .517 7-3 W-1 16-13 15-16 z-St. Louis 30 28 .517 6-4 W-1 14-13 16-15 z-Milwaukee 29 31 .483 5-5 L-1 15-14 14-17 Pittsburgh 19 41 .317 4-6 L-1 13-19 6-22

West Division

W L Pct L10 Str Home Away x-Los Angeles 43 17 .717 8-2 W-4 21-9 22-8 z-San Diego 37 23 .617 5-5 W-3 21-11 16-12 San Francisco 29 31 .483 4-6 L-3 19-14 10-17 Colorado 26 34 .433 4-6 L-1 12-18 14-16 Arizona 25 35 .417 6-4 W-1 16-14 9-21

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Toronto 5, Baltimore 2

Texas 6, Houston 1

Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Oakland 6, Seattle 2

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Texas 8, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Boston 8, Atlanta 2

Colorado 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6

Sunday’s Games

Arizona 11, Colorado 3

L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0

Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6

Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 5, San Francisco 4

Boston 9, Atlanta 1

Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5

Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8

Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

