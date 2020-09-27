All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Tampa Bay
|40
|20
|.667
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|20-9
|20-11
|z-New York
|33
|27
|.550
|7
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|22-9
|11-18
|z-Toronto
|32
|28
|.533
|8
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|17-9
|15-19
|Baltimore
|25
|35
|.417
|15
|7
|3-7
|W-1
|13-20
|12-15
|Boston
|24
|36
|.400
|16
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|11-20
|13-16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Minnesota
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|24-7
|12-17
|z-Chicago
|35
|25
|.583
|1
|_
|2-8
|L-1
|18-12
|17-13
|z-Cleveland
|35
|25
|.583
|1
|_
|8-2
|W-1
|18-12
|17-13
|Kansas City
|26
|34
|.433
|10
|6
|5-5
|W-1
|15-15
|11-19
|Detroit
|23
|35
|.397
|12
|8
|2-8
|L-1
|12-15
|11-20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Oakland
|36
|24
|.600
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|22-10
|14-14
|z-Houston
|29
|31
|.483
|7
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|20-8
|9-23
|Seattle
|27
|33
|.450
|9
|5
|5-5
|L-1
|14-10
|13-23
|Los Angeles
|26
|34
|.433
|10
|6
|6-4
|L-3
|16-15
|10-19
|Texas
|22
|38
|.367
|14
|10
|4-6
|W-3
|16-14
|6-24
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Atlanta
|35
|25
|.583
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|19-11
|16-14
|z-Miami
|31
|29
|.517
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|11-15
|20-14
|Philadelphia
|28
|32
|.467
|7
|1
|3-7
|L-3
|19-13
|9-19
|New York
|26
|34
|.433
|9
|3
|3-7
|L-3
|12-17
|14-17
|Washington
|26
|34
|.433
|9
|3
|7-3
|W-3
|15-18
|11-16
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Chicago
|34
|26
|.567
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|19-14
|15-12
|z-Cincinnati
|31
|29
|.517
|3
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|16-13
|15-16
|z-St. Louis
|30
|28
|.517
|3
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|14-13
|16-15
|z-Milwaukee
|29
|31
|.483
|5
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|15-14
|14-17
|Pittsburgh
|19
|41
|.317
|15
|10
|4-6
|L-1
|13-19
|6-22
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|x-Los Angeles
|43
|17
|.717
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-4
|21-9
|22-8
|z-San Diego
|37
|23
|.617
|6
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|21-11
|16-12
|San Francisco
|29
|31
|.483
|14
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|19-14
|10-17
|Colorado
|26
|34
|.433
|17
|3
|4-6
|L-1
|12-18
|14-16
|Arizona
|25
|35
|.417
|18
|4
|6-4
|W-1
|16-14
|9-21
x-clinched division
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Seattle 5, Oakland 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Toronto 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Houston 1
Seattle 12, Oakland 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City 3, Detroit 1
Baltimore 7, Toronto 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Oakland 6, Seattle 2
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Texas 8, Houston 4
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 11, Miami 4
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 0
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Boston 8, Atlanta 2
Colorado 10, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, L.A. Angels 6
Sunday’s Games
Arizona 11, Colorado 3
L.A. Dodgers 5, L.A. Angels 0
Tampa Bay 5, Philadelphia 0
Cleveland 8, Pittsburgh 6
Miami 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
San Diego 5, San Francisco 4
Boston 9, Atlanta 1
Washington 15, N.Y. Mets 5
Chicago Cubs 10, Chicago White Sox 8
Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments