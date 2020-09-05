Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

September 5, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 27 12 .692
New York 21 17 .553
Toronto 21 17 .553
Baltimore 17 21 .447
Boston 13 27 .325

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 24 15 .615
Cleveland 23 15 .605
Minnesota 24 16 .600
Detroit 17 19 .472
Kansas City 14 25 .359

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 22 13 .629
Houston 21 16 .568
Seattle 16 22 .421
Los Angeles 14 25 .359
Texas 13 24 .351

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 23 15 .605
Philadelphia 19 15 .559
Miami 16 17 .485
New York 17 22 .436
Washington 13 24 .351

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 23 15 .605
Milwaukee 18 19 .486
St. Louis 14 15 .483
Cincinnati 17 22 .436
Pittsburgh 12 25 .324

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Los Angeles 30 10 .750
San Diego 24 16 .600
Colorado 18 20 .474
San Francisco 18 21 .462
Arizona 15 24 .385

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 6, Texas 3

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4

Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6

Arizona 6, San Francisco 5

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:08 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

