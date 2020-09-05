Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Tampa Bay
|27
|12
|.692
|
|New York
|21
|17
|.553
|
|Toronto
|21
|17
|.553
|
|Baltimore
|17
|21
|.447
|
|Boston
|13
|27
|.325
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|24
|15
|.615
|
|Cleveland
|23
|15
|.605
|
|Minnesota
|24
|16
|.600
|
|Detroit
|17
|19
|.472
|
|Kansas City
|14
|25
|.359
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Oakland
|22
|13
|.629
|
|Houston
|21
|16
|.568
|
|Seattle
|16
|22
|.421
|
|Los Angeles
|14
|25
|.359
|
|Texas
|13
|24
|.351
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|23
|15
|.605
|
|Philadelphia
|19
|15
|.559
|
|Miami
|16
|17
|.485
|
|New York
|17
|22
|.436
|
|Washington
|13
|24
|.351
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|
|Milwaukee
|18
|19
|.486
|
|St. Louis
|14
|15
|.483
|
|Cincinnati
|17
|22
|.436
|
|Pittsburgh
|12
|25
|.324
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|30
|10
|.750
|
|San Diego
|24
|16
|.600
|
|Colorado
|18
|20
|.474
|
|San Francisco
|18
|21
|.462
|
|Arizona
|15
|24
|.385
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Minnesota 2, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Toronto 8, Boston 7, 7 innings, 1st game
Minnesota 3, Detroit 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Boston 3, Toronto 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Seattle 6, Texas 3
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 5, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-1) at Baltimore (Wojciechowski 1-3), 1:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Weber 0-2), 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 5-2) at Kansas City (Keller 3-1), 2:05 p.m.
Detroit (Mize 0-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-3) at Seattle (Dunn 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 7, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Washington 10, Atlanta 9, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1
San Diego 7, Oakland 0
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 6
Arizona 6, San Francisco 5
Saturday’s Games
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (Rogers 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 6-0), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 2-3) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Young 1-2) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Richards 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:08 p.m.
Colorado (Castellani 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 10:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
