Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|.667
|
|Toronto
|23
|18
|.561
|
|New York
|21
|20
|.512
|
|Baltimore
|19
|21
|.475
|
|Boston
|14
|28
|.333
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|26
|15
|.634
|
|Cleveland
|26
|15
|.634
|
|Minnesota
|26
|17
|.605
|
|Detroit
|18
|21
|.462
|
|Kansas City
|14
|28
|.333
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Oakland
|23
|14
|.622
|
|Houston
|21
|19
|.525
|
|Seattle
|19
|22
|.463
|
|Los Angeles
|17
|25
|.405
|
|Texas
|13
|27
|.325
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Atlanta
|24
|17
|.585
|
|Philadelphia
|20
|17
|.541
|
|Miami
|18
|18
|.500
|
|New York
|19
|23
|.452
|
|Washington
|15
|25
|.375
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Chicago
|24
|18
|.571
|
|St. Louis
|17
|16
|.515
|
|Milwaukee
|18
|21
|.462
|
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|
|Pittsburgh
|13
|26
|.333
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|
|Los Angeles
|30
|12
|.714
|
|San Diego
|25
|17
|.595
|
|San Francisco
|21
|21
|.500
|
|Colorado
|20
|20
|.500
|
|Arizona
|15
|27
|.357
|
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2
Detroit 10, Minnesota 8
Toronto 10, Boston 8
Seattle 4, Texas 3
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Detroit 2
Seattle 8, Texas 4
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2
Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 2-3) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.
Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Minor 0-5), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1
Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 10, Washington 3
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
San Diego 5, Oakland 3
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings
Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 2
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.
Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
