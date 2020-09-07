Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

September 7, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 28 14 .667 _
Toronto 23 18 .561
New York 21 20 .512
Baltimore 19 21 .475 8
Boston 14 28 .333 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 15 .634 _
Cleveland 26 15 .634 _
Minnesota 26 17 .605 1
Detroit 18 21 .462 7
Kansas City 14 28 .333 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 23 14 .622 _
Houston 21 19 .525
Seattle 19 22 .463 6
Los Angeles 17 25 .405
Texas 13 27 .325 11½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 24 17 .585 _
Philadelphia 20 17 .541 2
Miami 18 18 .500
New York 19 23 .452
Washington 15 25 .375

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 18 .571 _
St. Louis 17 16 .515
Milwaukee 18 21 .462
Cincinnati 18 23 .439
Pittsburgh 13 26 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 12 .714 _
San Diego 25 17 .595 5
San Francisco 21 21 .500 9
Colorado 20 20 .500 9
Arizona 15 27 .357 15

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Advertisement

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

        Insight by Equinix Government Solutions: U.S Army, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and CBP address the components that make up a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, Kansas City 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 8

Toronto 10, Boston 8

Seattle 4, Texas 3

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

L.A. Angels 9, Houston 5

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Detroit 2

Seattle 8, Texas 4

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 2

Toronto 12, N.Y. Yankees 7

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 0-1) at Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0), 6:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 2-3) at Houston (Greinke 3-0), 6:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-1) at Toronto (Walker 3-2), 6:37 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-2) at Texas (Lynn 4-2), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (TBD) at Oakland (Minor 0-5), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 14, Philadelphia 1

Tampa Bay 5, Miami 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

San Diego 5, Oakland 3

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 7, L.A. Dodgers 6

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 8, 10 innings

Miami 5, Atlanta 4, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 5, St. Louis 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 1

San Francisco 4, Arizona 2

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota (Berríos 3-3) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-1), 3:15 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-2) at Washington (Sánchez 1-4), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 6:45 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-3), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 9:40 p.m.

Seattle (Newsome 0-0) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|9 9th Military Tactical Communications...
9|10 2020 Women In Defense Virtual...
9|14 M-Enabling Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guardsmen participate in inaugural flood response training