Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

September 11, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 29 16 .644
Toronto 24 20 .545
New York 24 21 .533
Baltimore 20 24 .455
Boston 16 30 .348

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 28 16 .636
Minnesota 28 18 .609
Cleveland 26 19 .578
Detroit 20 24 .455
Kansas City 18 28 .391

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 28 15 .651
Houston 22 23 .489
Seattle 19 25 .432
Los Angeles 18 28 .391
Texas 15 29 .341

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 26 19 .578
Philadelphia 22 20 .524
Miami 21 20 .512
New York 21 24 .467
Washington 17 26 .395

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 26 20 .565
St. Louis 19 19 .500
Milwaukee 20 22 .476
Cincinnati 20 25 .444
Pittsburgh 14 28 .333

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Los Angeles 32 13 .711
San Diego 29 17 .630
San Francisco 23 22 .511
Colorado 21 23 .477
Arizona 17 29 .370

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Oakland 3, Houston 1

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 11, Cleveland 1

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (López 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-1) at Minnesota (Hill 1-1), 8:07 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 3-2) at Texas (Allard 0-5), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 12, Detroit 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 6, St. Louis 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 7, Washington 6

Miami 7, Philadelphia 6

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 2-0) at Washington (Corbin 2-4), 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 1-4), 6:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 1-6) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Sheffield 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Antone 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|14 M-Enabling Summit
9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Ranger awarded Medal of Honor for Hostage Rescue