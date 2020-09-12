Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

September 12, 2020 10:01 am
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 30 16 .652 _
Toronto 25 20 .556
New York 25 21 .543 5
Baltimore 20 25 .444
Boston 16 31 .340 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 16 .644 _
Minnesota 29 18 .617 1
Cleveland 26 20 .565
Detroit 20 25 .444 9
Kansas City 19 28 .404 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 29 16 .644 _
Houston 23 23 .500
Seattle 20 25 .444 9
Los Angeles 19 28 .404 11
Texas 16 30 .348 13½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 27 19 .587 _
Philadelphia 23 20 .535
Miami 21 21 .500 4
New York 21 25 .457 6
Washington 17 27 .386 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 20 .574 _
St. Louis 20 19 .513 3
Milwaukee 20 23 .465 5
Cincinnati 20 26 .435
Pittsburgh 14 29 .326 11

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 14 .696 _
San Diego 29 17 .630 3
San Francisco 23 22 .511
Colorado 21 24 .467 10½
Arizona 17 30 .362 15½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 1

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 3

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Oakland 10, Texas 6

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 1, 10 innings

Texas 5, Oakland 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Chicago White Sox 14, Detroit 0

Oakland 10, Texas 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Minnesota 8, Cleveland 4

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore (Means 1-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 1-2), 1:05 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Morton 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-0) at Minnesota (Pineda 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 4-2) at Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-3) at Texas (Lynn 5-2), 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Seattle, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 11, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 18, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 1

Washington 8, Atlanta 7, 12 innings

Milwaukee 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Kansas City 4, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

Arizona 4, Seattle 3

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 2, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 12, Miami 6

Toronto 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Kansas City 7, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

Houston 7, L.A. Dodgers 5

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 2, 11 innings

San Francisco at San Diego, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 0-4) at Washington (Scherzer 4-2), 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Sánchez 2-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-1) at Kansas City (Keller 3-2), 2:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2) at St. Louis (Martínez 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-1) at Toronto (Ryu 3-1), 3:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 2-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 3-1) at Arizona (Weaver 1-6), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (Greinke 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 8:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

