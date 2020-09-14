Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

September 14, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
Tampa Bay 30 17 .638
Toronto 26 20 .565
New York 26 21 .553
Baltimore 21 26 .447
Boston 17 31 .354

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 31 16 .660
Minnesota 30 19 .612
Cleveland 26 21 .553
Detroit 20 26 .435
Kansas City 20 28 .417

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Oakland 30 18 .625
Houston 23 24 .489
Seattle 22 26 .458
Los Angeles 20 28 .417
Texas 17 30 .362

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 28 20 .583
Miami 24 21 .533
Philadelphia 23 23 .500
New York 21 26 .447
Washington 17 28 .378

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 28 20 .583
St. Louis 21 21 .500
Cincinnati 23 26 .469
Milwaukee 21 25 .457
Pittsburgh 14 32 .304

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
Los Angeles 33 15 .688
San Diego 32 17 .653
San Francisco 23 24 .489
Colorado 21 25 .457
Arizona 17 31 .354

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Baltimore 1

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 2

Texas 6, Oakland 3

Minnesota 7, Cleveland 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (García 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Detroit (Boyd 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Dobnak 6-3) at Chicago White Sox (Dunning 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at Houston (Urquidy 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Chicago Cubs 12, Milwaukee 0

Kansas City 11, Pittsburgh 0

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5

L.A. Angels 5, Colorado 3

Miami 8, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Diego 6, San Francisco 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Toronto 7, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 3, San Francisco 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 1

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 6, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Houck 0-0) at Miami (Alcantara 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-4) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 2-4) at Tampa Bay (Curtiss 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 3-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-1) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-2) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-2), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-1) at San Diego (Davies 7-2), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

