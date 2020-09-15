Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|17
|.646
|_
|New York
|27
|21
|.563
|4
|Toronto
|26
|21
|.553
|4½
|Baltimore
|21
|27
|.438
|10
|Boston
|18
|31
|.367
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|16
|.667
|_
|Minnesota
|30
|20
|.600
|3
|Cleveland
|26
|22
|.542
|6
|Detroit
|21
|26
|.447
|10½
|Kansas City
|20
|29
|.408
|12½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Houston
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|7½
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|.408
|10
|Texas
|17
|31
|.354
|12½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|3½
|Philadelphia
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|New York
|21
|27
|.438
|7½
|Washington
|17
|29
|.370
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|_
|St. Louis
|21
|22
|.488
|5
|Cincinnati
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Milwaukee
|22
|25
|.468
|6
|Pittsburgh
|14
|33
|.298
|14
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|15
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|32
|18
|.640
|2½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|10
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|16
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Oakland 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
Oakland 9, Seattle 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Roark 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at Detroit (Skubal 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-2), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 6, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 2, St. Louis 1, 8 innings, 1st game
Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 14, Atlanta 1
San Diego 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington (Voth 0-5) at Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 4-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 5-2) at Colorado (Márquez 2-5), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at San Diego (Morejon 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 4-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Kickham 1-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 2-5), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Hamels 0-0) at Baltimore (Akin 0-1), 7:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2), 8:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Milwaukee (Suter 2-0), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Smith 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Smyly 0-0) at Seattle (Newsome 0-0), 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
