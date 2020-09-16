Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|New York
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|Toronto
|26
|22
|.542
|4½
|Baltimore
|22
|27
|.449
|9
|Boston
|18
|32
|.360
|13½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|32
|17
|.653
|_
|Minnesota
|31
|20
|.608
|2
|Cleveland
|26
|23
|.531
|6
|Detroit
|21
|27
|.438
|10½
|Kansas City
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|31
|19
|.620
|_
|Houston
|24
|25
|.490
|6½
|Seattle
|22
|26
|.458
|8
|Los Angeles
|20
|29
|.408
|10½
|Texas
|18
|31
|.367
|12½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|21
|.580
|_
|Miami
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|Philadelphia
|24
|24
|.500
|4
|New York
|22
|27
|.449
|6½
|Washington
|18
|29
|.383
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|St. Louis
|22
|23
|.489
|5½
|Milwaukee
|23
|26
|.469
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|34
|.292
|15
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Los Angeles
|35
|15
|.700
|_
|San Diego
|32
|19
|.627
|3½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|10½
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|12
|Arizona
|18
|31
|.367
|16½
z-clinched playoff berth
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
N.Y. Yankees 20, Toronto 6
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Detroit 6, Kansas City 0
Houston 4, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 0
N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
Texas 1, Houston 0
Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Maeda 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 1-0), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Toronto (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 7-1) at Detroit (Mize 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 1-4) at Houston (Valdez 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1
Boston 2, Miami 0
Tampa Bay 6, Washington 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 1
Milwaukee 18, St. Louis 3
Colorado 3, Oakland 1
Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 1
Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 8
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1
Miami 8, Boston 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4
Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Arizona at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 9:45 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Eovaldi 2-2) at Miami (Ureña 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Young 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3) at Philadelphia (Nola 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0) at Colorado (Freeland 2-1), 8:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Miami, 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game
San Diego at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
