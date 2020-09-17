Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

September 17, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 33 18 .647 _
New York 29 21 .580
Toronto 26 23 .531 6
Baltimore 22 29 .431 11
Boston 19 32 .373 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 33 17 .660 _
Minnesota 31 21 .596 3
Cleveland 27 23 .540 6
Detroit 21 28 .429 11½
Kansas City 21 29 .420 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 31 19 .620 _
Houston 25 25 .500 6
Seattle 22 28 .440 9
Los Angeles 21 30 .412 10½
Texas 18 32 .360 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 21 .580 _
Miami 25 23 .521 3
Philadelphia 24 25 .490
New York 23 27 .460 6
Washington 18 29 .383

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 30 20 .600 _
Cincinnati 25 26 .490
St. Louis 22 24 .478 6
Milwaukee 23 26 .469
Pittsburgh 15 34 .306 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 35 15 .700 _
San Diego 32 19 .627
San Francisco 25 24 .510
Colorado 22 26 .458 12
Arizona 19 32 .373 16½

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Advertisement

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 13, Toronto 2

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

Texas 1, Houston 0

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Houston 2, Texas 1

Cleveland 10, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 10, Toronto 7

Tampa Bay 10, Baltimore 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 3-2) at Detroit (Fulmer 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-1) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-4), 7:35 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Barria 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, Colorado 1

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 2, 7 innings, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 5

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee 6, St. Louis 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 1

Miami 8, Boston 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Philadelphia 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Arizona 9, L.A. Angels 6

San Francisco 9, Seattle 3, 1st game

San Francisco at Seattle, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 5, Miami 3

L.A. Angels 7, Arizona 3

San Francisco 6, Seattle 4

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 6

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-4), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-7), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Miami (Sánchez 3-1), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 6-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Stiever 0-0) at Cincinnati (Antone 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-2) at St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-3), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Toronto (Stripling 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gallen 1-2) at Houston (Greinke 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Colorado (Castellani 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Hill 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-4), 8:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 2-5) at Miami (TBD), 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

San Diego (Paddack 3-4) at Seattle (Kikuchi 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cahill 1-1) at Oakland (Bassitt 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 7:07 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

San Diego at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Lt. Gen. Richard Clark becomes first Black head of Air Force Academy