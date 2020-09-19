Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

September 19, 2020
 
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
z-Tampa Bay 35 18 .660
New York 31 21 .596
Toronto 26 26 .500
Baltimore 22 31 .415
Boston 19 34 .358

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Chicago 34 18 .654
z-Minnesota 32 22 .593
Cleveland 28 24 .538
Detroit 22 29 .431
Kansas City 21 31 .404

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
z-Oakland 33 19 .635
Houston 26 26 .500
Seattle 23 29 .442
Los Angeles 23 30 .434
Texas 18 34 .346

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct
Atlanta 30 22 .577
Miami 27 24 .529
Philadelphia 27 25 .519
New York 24 28 .462
Washington 19 31 .380

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
Chicago 31 21 .596
St. Louis 25 24 .510
Cincinnati 26 27 .491
Milwaukee 25 26 .490
Pittsburgh 15 37 .288

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
z-Los Angeles 38 15 .717
San Diego 33 20 .623
San Francisco 25 26 .490
Colorado 22 29 .431
Arizona 20 33 .377

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Tampa Bay 2, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Angels 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 5, 12 innings

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 1-3) at Baltimore (Means 1-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (García 2-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Carrasco 2-4) at Detroit (Boyd 2-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Teheran 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Toronto 0, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 5, Miami 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 1

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 15, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 1, Minnesota 0

Miami 14, Washington 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Houston 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 5

L.A. Dodgers 15, Colorado 6

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

San Diego 6, Seattle 1

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Wright 1-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lorenzen 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 2-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-4) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 4-2) at Milwaukee (Lindblom 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Walker 3-3) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 4-2), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-5), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 3-1) at Seattle (Dunn 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 2-3) at Oakland (Minor 1-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Braymer 0-0) at Miami (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Minnesota (Berríos 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 7-2), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

