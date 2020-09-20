Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

September 20, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 35 19 .648 _
z-New York 31 22 .585
Toronto 27 26 .509
Baltimore 23 31 .426 12
Boston 20 34 .370 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 19 .642 _
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600 2
Cleveland 29 24 .547 5
Detroit 22 30 .423 11½
Kansas City 21 32 .396 13

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Oakland 33 20 .623 _
Houston 27 26 .509 6
Seattle 23 30 .434 10
Los Angeles 23 31 .426 10½
Texas 19 34 .358 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 31 22 .585 _
Miami 28 25 .528 3
Philadelphia 27 26 .509 4
New York 24 29 .453 7
Washington 20 32 .385 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 22 .585 _
St. Louis 26 24 .520
Cincinnati 27 27 .500
Milwaukee 26 26 .500
Pittsburgh 15 38 .283 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 _
z-San Diego 34 20 .630 4
San Francisco 26 26 .500 11
Colorado 23 29 .442 14
Arizona 20 34 .370 18

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Detroit 5, Cleveland 2

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Yankees 8, Boston 0

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 3

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Texas (Gibson 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 3-5), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 6-2), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Oakland 6, San Francisco 0

Miami 7, Washington 3

Philadelphia 3, Toronto 1

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Minnesota 8, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-0) at Washington (Sánchez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-4) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-1) at Atlanta (Ynoa 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fairbanks 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 5-1) at Kansas City (Hernández 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 2-6) at San Francisco (Cueto 2-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

