Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

September 21, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 36 19 .655 _
z-New York 31 23 .574
Toronto 28 26 .519
Baltimore 23 31 .426 12½
Boston 20 34 .370 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 20 .630 _
z-Minnesota 33 22 .600
Cleveland 30 24 .556 4
Detroit 22 30 .423 11
Kansas City 22 32 .407 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Oakland 33 20 .623 _
Houston 27 26 .509 6
Los Angeles 24 31 .436 10
Seattle 23 30 .434 10
Texas 19 35 .352 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 32 22 .593 _
Miami 28 26 .519 4
Philadelphia 27 27 .500 5
New York 24 30 .444 8
Washington 21 32 .396 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 32 22 .593 _
St. Louis 26 25 .510
Cincinnati 28 27 .509
Milwaukee 26 27 .491
Pittsburgh 15 39 .278 17

West Division

W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 38 16 .704 _
z-San Diego 34 20 .630 4
San Francisco 26 26 .500 11
Colorado 23 29 .442 14
Arizona 20 34 .370 18

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Advertisement

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Boston 10, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 2

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (López 1-2) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 6-3) at Toronto (Anderson 0-2), 6:37 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 1-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-0), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-3) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-3) at Seattle (Newsome 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 2, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 5, Kansas City 3

Houston 3, Arizona 2

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

Toronto 6, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 15, Miami 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 14, Oakland 2

San Diego 7, Seattle 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Nola 5-3) at Washington (Voth 0-5), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 6:35 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 5-3), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Brault 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Ureña 0-2) at Atlanta (Wilson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Gomber 0-1) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at San Diego (Davies 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 1-5) at Arizona (Smith 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-2) at San Francisco (Smyly 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea