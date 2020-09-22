Listen Live Sports

Baseball Glance

September 22, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643
z-New York 32 23 .582
Toronto 28 27 .509
Baltimore 23 32 .418
Boston 21 34 .382

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Chicago 34 21 .618
z-Minnesota 34 22 .607
z-Cleveland 31 24 .564
Detroit 22 31 .415
Kansas City 22 33 .400

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Oakland 33 21 .611
Houston 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 25 31 .446
Seattle 24 31 .436
Texas 19 36 .345

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

East Division

W L Pct
x-Atlanta 33 22 .600
Miami 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 27 29 .482
New York 25 30 .455
Washington 23 32 .418

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Chicago 32 23 .582
St. Louis 27 25 .519
Cincinnati 28 28 .500
Milwaukee 27 27 .500
Pittsburgh 16 39 .291

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709
z-San Diego 34 21 .618
San Francisco 27 27 .500
Colorado 24 30 .444
Arizona 21 34 .382

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

