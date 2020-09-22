Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

September 22, 2020 10:01 am
 
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643 _
z-New York 32 23 .582
Toronto 28 27 .509
Baltimore 23 32 .418 12½
Boston 21 34 .382 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 34 21 .618 _
z-Minnesota 34 22 .607 ½
z-Cleveland 31 24 .564 3
Detroit 22 31 .415 11
Kansas City 22 33 .400 12

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Oakland 33 21 .611 _
Houston 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 25 31 .446 9
Seattle 24 31 .436
Texas 19 36 .345 14½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 33 22 .600 _
Miami 28 27 .509 5
Philadelphia 27 29 .482
New York 25 30 .455 8
Washington 23 32 .418 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
z-Chicago 32 23 .582 _
St. Louis 27 25 .519
Cincinnati 28 28 .500
Milwaukee 27 27 .500
Pittsburgh 16 39 .291 16

West Division

W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709 _
z-San Diego 34 21 .618 5
San Francisco 27 27 .500 11½
Colorado 24 30 .444 14½
Arizona 21 34 .382 18

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 8, Texas 5

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Toronto 11, N.Y. Yankees 5

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Seattle 6, Houston 1

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 4-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 3-2) at Toronto (Ray 2-5), 6:37 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 3-2) at Seattle (Margevicius 1-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 1-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 3-2), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 0-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 5-1), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

Kansas City 4, St. Louis 1

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0) at San Diego (Clevinger 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-2) at Washington (Fedde 2-3), 6:05 p.m.

Texas (Benjamin 1-1) at Arizona (Young 2-4), 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 1-5) at Cincinnati (Bauer 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-8), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 3-2) at Atlanta (Fried 7-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Wacha 1-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Martínez 0-2) at Kansas City (Duffy 3-4), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Castellani 1-3) at San Francisco (Webb 2-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First female to command Missouri National Guard's infantry rifle unit