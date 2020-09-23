Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baseball Glance

September 23, 2020 10:01 am
 
4 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct
z-Tampa Bay 36 20 .643
z-New York 32 23 .582
Toronto 28 27 .509
Baltimore 23 32 .418
Boston 21 34 .382

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Chicago 34 21 .618
z-Minnesota 34 22 .607
z-Cleveland 31 24 .564
Detroit 22 31 .415
Kansas City 22 33 .400

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Oakland 33 21 .611
Houston 28 27 .509
Los Angeles 25 31 .446
Seattle 24 31 .436
Texas 19 36 .345

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

East Division

W L Pct
x-Atlanta 33 22 .600
Miami 28 27 .509
Philadelphia 27 29 .482
New York 25 30 .455
Washington 23 32 .418

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct
z-Chicago 32 23 .582
St. Louis 27 25 .519
Cincinnati 28 28 .500
Milwaukee 27 27 .500
Pittsburgh 16 39 .291

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct
x-Los Angeles 39 16 .709
z-San Diego 34 21 .618
San Francisco 27 27 .500
Colorado 24 30 .444
Arizona 21 34 .382

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

___

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 3, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 12, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 8, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Arizona 7, Texas 0

Houston 6, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Cleveland (Plesac 4-2), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 2-2) at Toronto (Ryu 4-2), 6:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 1-5) at Boston (Pérez 3-4), 7:30 p.m.

Detroit (Fulmer 0-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-2) at Texas (Lynn 6-2), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Toronto, 6:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Washington 8, Philadelphia 7, 8 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 11, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 5, Kansas City 0

Arizona 7, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 4, San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Oakland 2

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Texas at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Mills 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 3-3), 3:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Washington (Corbin 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Miami (López 5-4) at Atlanta (Anderson 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-0) at St. Louis (Kim 2-0), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:15 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 6:40 p.m., 1st game

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:40 p.m., 2nd game

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact